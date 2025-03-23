City The Animation reveals July 2025 premiere and more via new PV

City The Animation unveiled its release date, July 6, 2025, through a promotional video showcased at the Anime Japan 2025 Stage Event held on March 23, 2025. Moreover, the video also introduced new supporting voice cast. The stage event took place alongside other anime series such as Kobayashi's Dragon Maid.

Ad

City The Animation is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Keiichi Arawi. The manga started its serialization on September 29, 2016, and has so far compiled 13 volumes (both in English and Japanese). The manga announced its anime adaptation on September 21, 2024.

City The Animation set to premiere on July 6, 2025

Ad

Trending

The first promotional video of City The Animation commences with a focus on the female trio enjoying their playful encounters in their daily lives. After unveiling a good amount of footage from the anime, the PV introduces new characters, their voice cast, theme song artists, and a new staff member.

The final part of the promotional video features a grand view of the anime's setting, ending with the reveal of the anime's release date. The series will roll out its first episode on July 7, 2025 (Summer 2025 Anime Season).

Ad

First three episodes of City The Animation will receive an advanced screening at five Japanese cinemas. It will take place in May and June 2025, respectively. The series will be animated by studio, Kyoto Animation (Violet Evergarden and Clannad).

The new voice cast, as shared via promotional video, includes Professor Adatara and his father, voiced by Takehito Koyasu (Zeke Yeager from Attack on Titan), Adatara's mother by Mayumi Asano (Haku from Naruto), and Adatara Tatsuta voiced by KENN (David from Cyberpunk Edgerunners).

Ad

The other voice actors who will be making their debut through their roles in this anime include Inomata Keiji as Adatara Ryota, Hayashi Koko as Adatara Kamome, and Haruna Fukushima as Adatara Umi.

The theme song artists have been also revealed during the Anime Japan 2025 Stage Event. The opening theme song, Hello, will be performed by the Japanese singer Furui Riho. The ending theme song, LUCKY, will be performed by the Japanese singer TOMO (famous for the theme song arrangement and lyrics from Blue Box).

Ad

City The Animation synopsis

Midori as seen in the anime trailer (Image via KyoAni)

The anime is a pure comedy series centered around the playful life of Midori Nagumo, a girl known for her mischieves. Unfortunately, her financial condition deteriorates and is currently in debt.

Ad

To get through tough times, she asks her friends for funds. However, everyone is now aware of her schemes, thus leaving Midori with no choice but to work a 9-to-5. The question is, will the lazy Midoro ever be able to dedicate herself to working?

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback