10 best anime characters who never gave up

Anime has given us many tremendously inspiring protagonists over the decades. Time and again, these characters face crushing adversity and intense battles. Just when all seems lost, these heroes reveal profound determination and perseverance.

They refuse to ever give up on their dreams, goals, and loved ones no matter the brutal hardships or powerful enemies they endure. We see Naruto, Goku, Luffy, and other fearless heroes show incredible courage and resilience, inspiring allies and fans as they rise again despite crushing defeats.

Their stories remind us that with enough heart and effort, we too can overcome monumental challenges. In this article, we will highlight 10 of the best anime characters who never gave up no matter the hardships they endured.

Never surrender: 10 anime characters who never gave up

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Pierrot)

Ridiculed and ostracized by his village, Naruto Uzumaki grew up an orphan yet defiantly pursued his dream of becoming the Hokage leader to finally gain the acknowledgment he craved. Struggling at the Ninja Academy, Naruto stubbornly trains to master techniques and surpass his limits.

As fellow student Sasuke Uchiha emerges as a natural prodigy, Naruto fails the graduation exam three times before finally passing by mastering the Multiple Shadow Clone Jutsu. Undaunted, he joins Squad 7 with steely resolve. Battling foes like Zabuza and Orochimaru, Naruto struggles as Sasuke stays ahead.

But the hyperactive orange-clad ninja persists in perfecting powerful skills like the Rasengan, growing stronger in stages. When Sasuke leaves the village for power and revenge, Naruto vows to bring him back. Despite being outmatched, he never gives up and ultimately surpasses him.

2) Goku (Dragon Ball)

Goku (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku first appears in Dragon Ball anime as a strong yet innocent boy who loves fighting and training under Master Roshi to become the strongest martial artist possible. Goku faces deadly foes like the Red Ribbon Army and Demon King Piccolo, who even kills his best friend Krillin.

Yet Goku perseveres through the pain to defeat these threats before continuing to combat more lethal enemies as he grows. Training under King Kai, and then battling Saiyan prince Vegeta and galactic tyrant Frieza, Goku suffers devastating losses and batterings, including dying twice.

But with his loyal allies Krillin, Piccolo, his son Gohan, and more, Goku persists through agony to unlock new levels of Super Saiyan strength. Beaten but always rising, Goku’s courage drives transformations that make him one of the best anime characters who never gives up.

3) Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado returns from town to find his whole family slaughtered by ravenous demons, only his sister Nezuko having survived, but tragically transformed into a demon herself. Devastated but determined, Tanjiro seeks a cure for Nezuko, who miraculously retains her compassion.

After grim Demon Slayer Corps members capture Nezuko, intending to kill her, Tanjiro desperately works to prove her humanity, gaining reluctant permission for her to live if controlled. Braving the deadly Demon Slayer Initiation, Tanjiro’s love for Nezuko drives him to succeed and train under Sakonji Urokodaki.

When the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, perishes defending innocents on the Mugen Train from the powerful Upper-Rank Three demon Akaza, a distraught Tanjiro redoubles his efforts to master Hinokami Kagura and his black Nichirin sword. He remains one of the anime characters who never gave up.

4) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

As a rubber-limbed young pirate captain and one of the anime characters who never gave up, Monkey D. Luffy fearlessly challenges tyrants and navy warships during his seafaring quest to become King of the Pirates.

After tragic losses of beloved figures like navigator Nami's adoptive mother Bellemere, executed by Fishmen pirates, and chef Sanji's mentor Zeff suffering under Don Krieg's attack, Luffy refuses to slow his amusing yet formidable band's journey to the mythic treasure One Piece.

Battling Warlords ruling seas outside government control like Sir Crocodile, who causes massive casualties trying to capture a doomsday weapon, Luffy struggles through poison and defeats amidst parched desert storms. Luffy seeks not just to rule pirates but to topple tyrants and free the oppressed.

5) Rock Lee (Naruto)

Rock Lee (Image via Pierrot)

Unlike most shinobi fighters with ninjutsu and genjutsu abilities, Rock Lee cannot use those techniques. Yet his dream burns brightly to become a splendid ninja through dedication alone. Rock Lee perseveres through the doubt and ridicule of others, training tirelessly to become an elite fighter despite his limitations.

With the encouragement of his mentor Guy Sensei, Lee overcomes all stigma, mastering formidable hand-to-hand fighting techniques like the Reverse Lotus and wielding his signature Strong Fist style.

Once barely able to complete basic ninja academy skills, Lee's refusal to give up transforms him into a Taijutsu virtuoso, proving sheer hard work can defeat even genius.

6) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager (Image via Wit Studio / MAPPA)

After witnessing the horror of Titans storming and destroying his hometown in Shiganshina District, Eren dedicates himself to fighting back against them.

This relentless drive for vengeance fuels his training as he enlists in the Survey Corps to venture beyond humanity's protective walls as their last bastion versus the Titan menace. During brutal battles, the ferocious yet clever Titans often devastate Eren's detachment.

But he remains undaunted, constantly strategizing new counterattacks. As he unlocks the ability to transform into a Titan, his motivations shift from revenge to a radical vision of reshaping the world.

7) Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Edward Elric (Image via Bones)

Attempting forbidden Human Alchemy to resurrect their dead mother, Edward loses his right leg while his brother Alphonse's entire body gets obliterated, Edward sacrificing his right arm to bind Al's soul to a suit of armor.

Providing Edward prosthetic "automail" limbs, Colonel Mustang gives Edward a chance to become a State Alchemist to research restoring themselves. Edward endures excruciating surgery and rehabilitation to adapt to his automail, which requires regular maintenance as he grows.

Meanwhile, the brothers pursue the mythical Philosopher's Stone to get their original bodies back. Edward drives them both to keep moving despite the pain, feeling intense guilt over Alphonse's disembodied plight. Edward's fortitude and fiery temper push them ever closer to their redemption.

8) Deku (Izuku Midoriya) (My Hero Academia)

Deku (Izuku Midoriya) (Image via Bones)

Despite being one of the rare minority born without special "Quirks" superpowers, Izuku Midoriya dreams of attending the prestigious Quirk-developing U.A. High School to become a professional Hero in My Hero Academia anime.

Ridiculed for those hopes, Deku refuses to abandon his ambitions. When the legendary All Might recognizes Deku's heroic heart and passes his Quirk, One For All, to him, Deku nurtures this gift at U.A. High.

However, unable to yet fully control his explosive power threatens his body, Deku perseveres through broken bones and torn ligaments in battle to master One For All and finally prove he is worthy to walk beside the most mighty Heroes.

9) Simon (Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann)

Simon (Image via Gainax)

Simon lives underground with fellow humans cast out and is constantly threatened by Beastmen's attacks. A young digger just struggling to survive, Simon is crushed when his bonded brother Kamina dies leading their band to the surface world.

Temporarily consumed by grief, Simon nearly retreats to exile until Kamina's words and daring courage stir him. Brandishing Kamina's sword and cape, Simon synthesizes his own titanic mecha Gurren Lagann, rising to lead the embattled humans.

Through epic clashes, Simon evolves far beyond expectations, seizing impossible triumphs over Beastman overlords. Thanks to Simon's journey from timid youth to unrelenting champion, humankind persists against all odds to expand to the stars.

10) Ash Ketchum (Pokémon)

Ash Ketchum (Image via OLM)

Ash Ketchum begins his Pokémon training journey as an energetic yet untested 10-year-old. But despite many novice mistakes starting out, Ash refuses to get discouraged, facing many victories and defeats yet still striving to be the world's number one Pokémon Master.

Traveling broadly alongside stalwart best friend Pikachu, Ash engages in dozens of tournaments and collects Gym badges through the regions. Training relentlessly, learning from each defeat, his bond with Pokémon keeps strengthening.

And over many years of his journey, his youthful magnetism and uplifting spirit inspire new friends to carry on during their own difficult quests. Ash is one of the greatest anime characters who never gave up and aimed to reach the top.

Conclusion

The stories of these great anime characters who never gave up showcase how perseverance and inner drive can allow someone to ascend beyond all expectations as Naruto, Goku, and others achieve.

Their refusal to surrender or back down, backed by creative thinking, courage, and effort pushes them through crisis again and again. Their passion affects new comrades to follow their lead when overcome hardships.

No obstacle could ultimately stop these anime characters from chasing their essential goals and beliefs. Their sheer grit and dedication drove them to accomplish wonders. We would all do well to emulate their attitude when tackling great challenges in our lives.

Just remembering the spirit of even one of these anime characters who never gave up could help propel us through seemingly impossible barriers.

