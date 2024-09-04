5 reasons Ash shouldn't be brought back to the Pokemon anime soon

While Pokemon Horizons has its fair share of dedicated fans, many veterans in the franchise's community may feel a call of nostalgia for the earlier years of the original anime. There is a lot of discussion online about whether Ash Ketchum should return to the series.

The prospect of Ash returning for a movie is quite exciting for older fans of the Pokemon franchise, but it is not necessarily a good idea. Here are five reasons why Ash should not come back to the series as a main focus in the near future.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Why Ash Ketchum should not come back to the Pokemon anime

1) Give the new characters the spotlight

The new Horizons characters deserve a fair chance to have their own spotlight before bringing in Ash to steal the show (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While some fans may be hesitant to give Pokemon Horizons a chance due to its drastically different cast, many find the new series quite enjoyable. Featuring every modern Pocket Monster and a high animation budget, the show makes for a great viewing experience.

Liko, Roy, and the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers are rich in personality, and most episodes see the crew traveling across the world to various regions. Of course, since this anime was released during the ninth generation of the franchise, many of the early episodes take place in the Paldea region, which was yet to be seen until the release of this anime.

2) Ash's story has come to a close

Ash's main objective of becoming a Pokemon Master has come true (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash set out on his journey to become a Pokemon Master. Following his victory at the Masters Eight Tournament, he has officially become the strongest trainer in the world, completing his mission. With the character already at the top, there is no real reason for him to continue his quest, despite the original anime ending with him continuing his journey.

The main focus of Pokemon anime is usually the battles, with the occasional episode featuring a small shoot-off like Contests or Showcases. With Ash being the best battler around, it would be pointless for him to return in a major role without a proper narrative cause.

3) Saving him for a grand finale or movie

Ash could be saved for an ultimate battle at the end of the Horizons series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As every Pokemon playthrough ends with a showdown against the region's champion, it's possible that Horizons' writers are saving Ash for the final season of the anime. Since Horizons focuses more on exploring the franchise's many seasons rather than challenging the Pokemon League, finding a way to fit Ash into the series may be difficult.

Also Read: 5 of Ash's best battles in the Pokemon anime, ranked

It is also possible that if Horizons takes place in the same universe as the first series, Ash could return in the form of a movie where he meets the cast of the anime and assists with handling a Legendary or Mythical Pokemon.

Many fans would appreciate seeing Ash make a return through a movie rather than taking the spotlight away from the main characters in the show.

4) He would not fit into the series

Ash's series has always focused on battles, which does not fit into the exploration theme of Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Ash having completed his arc and the Rising Volt Tacklers focusing on exploring the Pokemon world, it would be difficult to weave him into the narrative. While Ash's main goal was to become the best trainer, Liko and Roy's journeys revolve around solving their own personal mysteries.

Liko is on her journey to discover the secrets of the mysterious amulet her grandmother gave her, while Roy finds himself in possession of an ancient Pokeball that releases a raging Shiny Rayquaza. With battles not really taking the center stage for this series' narrative, writing Ash into the story may come across as blatant fan service.

5) Experimentation is healthy for the franchise

With so many other aspects of the franchise going through changes and evolutions, it would make sense for the anime to evolve as well (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ever since the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the franchise has found itself in a new era of experimentation. The ninth generation featured the first true open-world Pokemon games, and the anime received its next stage of development through the Horizons series.

Variety is the spice of life, and The Pokemon Company has finally accepted this fact with the latest era of the franchise. If fans find themselves wanting something new from their Pokemon experience, it might be time to give the new series a chance.

