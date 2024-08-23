When is Pokemon TCG Pocket releasing?

The Pokemon Company's latest mobile project, Pokemon TCG Pocket, has finally received its release date. Releasing on October 30, 2024, this new take on the popular trading card game aims to shorten matches, and cater to mobile play, while also including unique visuals like in the exclusive Immersive Cards.

Since The Pokemon Company has been relatively quiet with their recent projects, many may have ignored any updates regarding Pokemon TCG Pocket. With the game set to debut on October 30, 2024, here is everything we currently know about it.

Everything to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket is releasing on the IOS and Android app stores on October 30 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket aims to be the ultimate Pokemon TCG experience on digital platforms. Unlike most mobile card games that focus on gameplay, TCG Pocket also includes many features that make collecting these cards much easier. For example, the game will feature trading between players, which most online card titles do not allow.

TCG Pocket also features exclusive card art, as well as new variants known as Immersive Cards. These cards feature artwork that shows a special visual animation, taking up the entire screen with beautiful imagery. These Immersive Cards will be featured as an additional rarity level in each card set.

Will there be any gameplay changes in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

To fit the quicker pace of mobile games, TCG Pocket will feature a slightly different format of play, only featuring three bench slots rather than five. Additionally, prize cards no longer exist. Instead, players gain points with every card they knock out, with three being required to win.

One aspect of gameplay that has many players stumped is the mysterious "energy zone" that is stated several times on certain cards. The gameplay footage features a small circle with various energy icons inside next to the active spot. The purpose of the energy zone is currently unknown.

How easy is collecting cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

While many other mobile card games focus on the competitive aspect, TCG Pocket takes a more laid-back approach, encouraging users to collect cards if they so choose. A big selling point for the app is that it allows all players to open two booster packs per day without spending any money or in-game currency, simplifying the process of collecting cards.

The first booster pack expansion coming to the game is Genetic Apex. This expansion will focus on the original 151 Pokemon from the Kanto region, with Mewtwo being the big Legendary. Mewtwo and Pikachu will also have Immersive Card variants, so collectors will want to stay on the lookout for those.

