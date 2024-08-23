Pokemon TCG: 10 most powerful cards in Shrouded Fable

The Pokemon TCG's Shrouded Fable set was released outside of Japan on August 2, 2024, and it centers heavily on the mythical Pokemon Pecharunt as well as the "Loyal Three" of Kitakami: Munkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti. As with any TCG expansion set, some cards should prove much more effective than their counterparts, but which ones are the strongest in this set?

The jury is still out on the undisputed best cards in the Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable set since the meta is still taking shape. However, based on early indications, the following cards should prove to be quite effective as the TCG continues to evolve.

The 10 strongest Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fates cards based on early impressions

Ranking Card 1 Cassiopeia 2 Earthen Vessel

3 Fezandipiti ex

4 Pecharunt ex

5 Kyurem

6 Okidogi ex 7 Dusknoir 8 Janine's Secret Art

9

Houndoom

10 Night Stretcher

10) Night Stretcher

Night Stretcher in the Pokemon TCG (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Trainer - Item

Trainer - Item Effect: Put a Pokemon or a Basic Energy Card from your discard pile into your hand.

While it isn't likely to get used as much as the likes of Super Rod quite yet, being able to retrieve Pokemon or energy cards from the discard pile is always a plus. And Pokemon TCG players will at least want to consider implementing Night Stretcher into their decks. This is particularly true for deck types like Miraidon, Chien-Pao, or Lugia/Archeops that heavily rely on cards like Iron Hands ex.

9) Houndoom

Houndoom's Illustration Rare art for the Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Stage 1 Pokemon

Stage 1 Pokemon Evolves From: Houndour

Houndour Type: Fire

Fire HP: 120

120 Attack 1: Bite (2x Colorless Energy), 50 damage

Bite (2x Colorless Energy), 50 damage Attack 2: Snarl (1x Fire, 2x Colorless Energy), 100 damage. During your opponent's next turn, attacks used by the Defending Pokemon do 100 less damage (before applying Weakness and Resistance).

Snarl (1x Fire, 2x Colorless Energy), 100 damage. During your opponent's next turn, attacks used by the Defending Pokemon do 100 less damage (before applying Weakness and Resistance). Weakness: 2x Water

2x Water Resistance: None

None Retreat Cost: 2x Colorless Energy

While it isn't a world-beater, this Houndoom card could be quite useful for controlling an opponent's Active Pokemon in the Pokemon TCG. With the ability to drop an enemy's next attack's damage by 100 points, Houndoom can slow down an opponent's hardest hitters, at least temporarily, buying players time to draw the card they need to set up combos or figure out strategies.

8) Janine's Secret Art

Janine's Secret Art's artwork in the Pokemon TCG (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Trainer - Support

Trainer - Support Effect: Choose up to two of your Darkness Pokemon. For each of those Pokemon, search your deck for a Basic Darkness Energy card and attach it to that Pokemon. Then, shuffle your deck. If you attached Energy to your Active Pokemon in this way, it is now Poisoned.

This card may not have a ton of synergy with cards outside of the Pokemon TCG's Shrouded Fable set, but it perfectly augments the Loyal Three cards released in this expansion. For example, when Okidogi ex is Poisoned, its Chain-Crazed attack deals double damage, leaping from 130 damage to 260. Even better, Janine's Secret Art still offers Darkness Energy searching.

7) Dusknoir

Dusknoir in the Pokemon TCG's Shrouded Fable set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Stage 2 Pokemon

Stage 2 Pokemon Evolves From: Dusclops

Dusclops Type: Psychic

Psychic HP: 160

160 Ability: Cursed Blast. Once during your turn, you may put 13 damage counters on 1 of your opponent's Pokemon. If you use this Ability, this Pokemon is Knocked Out.

Cursed Blast. Once during your turn, you may put 13 damage counters on 1 of your opponent's Pokemon. If you use this Ability, this Pokemon is Knocked Out. Attack 1: Shadow Bind (2x Psychic, 1x Colorless Energy), 150 damage. During your opponent's next turn, the Defending Pokemon can't retreat.

Shadow Bind (2x Psychic, 1x Colorless Energy), 150 damage. During your opponent's next turn, the Defending Pokemon can't retreat. Weakness: 2x Darkness

2x Darkness Resistance: -30 Fighting

-30 Fighting Retreat Cost: 3x Colorless Energy

Dusknoir arrives in the Pokemon TCG's Shrouded Fable set with a wicked Cursed Blast ability, allowing it to effectively deal 130 damage to any Pokemon it chooses. Despite knocking Dusknoir out afterward, this ability is still excellent, and Shadow Bind's ability to prevent opposing targets from retreating is a huge plus. Overall, Dusknoir should be a fun addition for fans of decks with plenty of board control.

6) Okidogi ex

Okidogie ex's Special Illustration Rare art from the Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Basic Pokemon

Basic Pokemon Type: Darkness

Darkness HP: 250

250 Pokemon ex: When this Pokemon is knocked out, your opponent takes 2 Prize cards.

When this Pokemon is knocked out, your opponent takes 2 Prize cards. Attack 1: Poisonous Musculature (1x Colorless Energy). Search your deck for up to 2 Basic Darkness Energy cards and attach them to this Pokemon. Then, shuffle your deck. If you attached Energy to a Pokemon in this way, this Pokémon is now Poisoned.

Poisonous Musculature (1x Colorless Energy). Search your deck for up to 2 Basic Darkness Energy cards and attach them to this Pokemon. Then, shuffle your deck. If you attached Energy to a Pokemon in this way, this Pokémon is now Poisoned. Attack 2: Chain-Crazed (2x Darkness, 1x Colorless Energy), 130+ damage. If this Pokemon is Poisoned, this attack does 130 more damage.

Chain-Crazed (2x Darkness, 1x Colorless Energy), 130+ damage. If this Pokemon is Poisoned, this attack does 130 more damage. Weakness: 2x Fighting

2x Fighting Resistance: None

None Retreat Cost: 3x Colorless Energy

As one component of the Loyal Three and Darkness-themed deck archetype in the Pokemon TCG's Shrouded Fable expansion, Okidogi ex might have a high energy cost for its attack, but this can easily be set up on Turn 1 thanks to cards like Janine's Secret Art.

A damage output of 260 for a move just for the user being Poisoned is a great trade-off in the Pokemon TCG, and Chain-Crazed can boost its damage to 300 when paired with the tool card Binding Mochi.

5) Kyurem

Kyurem in the Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Basic Pokemon

Basic Pokemon Type: Dragon

Dragon HP: 130

130 Ability: Plasma Bane. If your opponent has any cards in their discard pile that have "Colress" in the name, this Pokemon can use the Trifrost attack for one Colorless Energy.

Plasma Bane. If your opponent has any cards in their discard pile that have "Colress" in the name, this Pokemon can use the Trifrost attack for one Colorless Energy. Attack 1: Trifrost (2x Water, 2x Metal, 1x Colorless Energy). Discard all Energy from this Pokemon. This attack does 110 damage to 3 of your opponent's Pokemon (Don't apply Weakness and Resistance for Benched Pokemon.)

Trifrost (2x Water, 2x Metal, 1x Colorless Energy). Discard all Energy from this Pokemon. This attack does 110 damage to 3 of your opponent's Pokemon (Don't apply Weakness and Resistance for Benched Pokemon.) Weakness: None

None Resistance: None

None Retreat Cost: 2x Colorless Energy

While the Lost Zone deck archetype is phasing out of the Pokemon TCG's Standard format, Kyurem should help put the deck type to bed. Because Lost Zone decks heavily rely on the card Colress's Experiment, Kyurem's Plasma Bane ability can fire off its Trifrost attack for an incredibly cheap energy cost, making this legendary Pokemon fantastic to counter Lost Zone.

4) Pecharunt ex

Pecharunt ex's Special Illustration Rare art in the Pokemon TCG (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Basic Pokemon

Basic Pokemon Type: Darkness

Darkness HP: 190

190 Pokemon ex: When this Pokemon is knocked out, your opponent takes 2 Prize cards.

When this Pokemon is knocked out, your opponent takes 2 Prize cards. Ability: Subjugating Chains. Once during your turn, you may switch 1 of your Benched Darkness-type Pokemon, except any Pecharunt ex, with your Active Pokemon. If you do, the new Active Pokemon is now Poisoned. You can't use more than 1 Subjugating Chains Ability each turn.

Subjugating Chains. Once during your turn, you may switch 1 of your Benched Darkness-type Pokemon, except any Pecharunt ex, with your Active Pokemon. If you do, the new Active Pokemon is now Poisoned. You can't use more than 1 Subjugating Chains Ability each turn. Attack: Irradiated Outburst (2x Darkness Energy), 60x damage. This attack does 60 damage for each Prize card your opponent has taken.

Irradiated Outburst (2x Darkness Energy), 60x damage. This attack does 60 damage for each Prize card your opponent has taken. Weakness: 2x Fighting

2x Fighting Resistance: None

None Retreat Cost: 1x Colorless Energy

Arguably the linchpin or focus of the entire Shrouded Fable set in the Pokemon TCG, Pecharunt ex allows you to swap out Darkness-type Pokemon, including all of the members of the Loyal Three. While Fezandipiti, Munkidori, and Okidogi are the primary battlers for a Loyal Three deck archetype, Pecharunt ex grows in power when a player's back is against the wall.

3) Fezandipiti ex

Fezandipiti ex's standard artwork in the Pokemon TCG (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Basic Pokemon

Basic Pokemon Type: Darkness

Darkness HP: 210

210 Pokemon ex: When this Pokemon is knocked out, your opponent takes 2 Prize cards.

When this Pokemon is knocked out, your opponent takes 2 Prize cards. Ability: Flip the Script. Once during your turn, if any of your Pokemon were Knocked Out during your opponent's last turn, you may draw 3 cards. You can't use more than 1 Flip the Script Ability each turn.

Flip the Script. Once during your turn, if any of your Pokemon were Knocked Out during your opponent's last turn, you may draw 3 cards. You can't use more than 1 Flip the Script Ability each turn. Attack: Cruel Arrow (3x Colorless Energy). This attack does 100 damage to 1 of your opponent's Pokemon (Don't apply Weakness and Resistance for Benched Pokemon.)

Cruel Arrow (3x Colorless Energy). This attack does 100 damage to 1 of your opponent's Pokemon (Don't apply Weakness and Resistance for Benched Pokemon.) Weakness: 2x Fighting

2x Fighting Resistance: None

None Retreat Cost: 1x Colorless Energy

While it has plenty of play in the Pokemon TCG's dedicated Pecharunt/Loyal Three archetype, Fezandipiti ex's draw power from Flip the Script and ability to strike Benched Pokemon with Cruel Arrow should give it some utility in other deck archetypes. Throw in its retreat cost of one Colorless Energy, and this card could be quite flexible in a wider range of decks than Pecharunt or Munkidori/Okidogi ex.

2) Earthen Vessel

Earthen Vessel's new Pokemon TCG artwork from Shrouded Fable (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Trainer - Item

Trainer - Item Effect: You can use this card only if you discard another card from your hand. Search your deck for up to 2 Basic Energy cards, reveal them, and put them into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck.

This Pokemon TCG card was already a hit when its original iteration arrived in the Paradox Rift expansion, becoming one of the most (if not the most) expensive competitive cards in the Standard format among all Uncommon rarity cards. While this card doesn't do anything new in Shrouded Fable, it's still an incredibly popular card that has become a staple in most modern Standard format decks.

1) Cassiopeia

The Ultra Rare art of Cassiopeia in the Pokemon TCG's Shrouded Fable set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Trainer - Supporter

Trainer - Supporter Effect: You can use this card only when it is the last card in your hand. Search your deck for up to 2 cards and put them into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck.

Bar none, Cassiopeia has one of the best deck search effects ever put to a card in the Pokemon TCG, even if it can only be activated when it's the last card in a player's hand. The ability to look for any two cards in a deck and pull them is a feat that most cards can't claim, especially in the Standard format. If trainers can reliably use this Cassiopeia card, the applications are endless.

