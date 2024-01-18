Pecharunt best PvP moveset and build guide in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will help you learn the best PvP moveset and builds for Pecharunt in said game. The Mochi Mayhem epilogue recently introduced this brand-new Mythical Pocket Monster in Scarlet and Violet. You should give it a shot if you have not played it yet. However, you should definitely learn how to defeat and catch Pecharunt in the final battle before marching onto the battlefield.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about Pecharunt to make it stand out from the rest of the competition in Scarlet and Violet, including its best nature, moveset, held items, and more.

Best build for Pecharunt in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Selfie with Pecharunt in Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Type, Ability, and Type Effectiveness of Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pecharunt has the following characteristics in Scarlet and Violet:

Type: Poison and Ghost

Poison and Ghost Abilities: Poison Puppeteer

Poison Puppeteer Weak against: Psychic-, Ground-, Ghost-, and Dark-typings

Psychic-, Ground-, Ghost-, and Dark-typings Damaged Normally by: Fire-, Water-, Electric-, Ice-, Flying-, Rock-, Dragon-, and Steel-typings.

Fire-, Water-, Electric-, Ice-, Flying-, Rock-, Dragon-, and Steel-typings. Resists: Grass-, Fairy-, Poison-, and Bug-typings

Grass-, Fairy-, Poison-, and Bug-typings Immune to: Normal- and Fighting-typings

Pecharunt stats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This beast has the following base stats in Scarlet and Violet:

Heal Points (HP): 88

88 Base Attack (Atk): 88

88 Base Defense (Def): 160

160 Special Attack (SpAtk) : 88

: 88 Special Defense (SpDef): 88

88 Speed: 88

Pecharunt best Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can run the following Natures on Pecharunt depending on your need:

Modest: This will increase the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat

This will increase the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat Timid: This will increase the Speed stat while reducing the Attack stat

This will increase the Speed stat while reducing the Attack stat Bold: This will increase the Defense stat while reducing the Attack stat

This will increase the Defense stat while reducing the Attack stat Calm: This will increase the Special Defense stat while reducing the Attack stat

Best Singles build for Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Best Singles moveset for Pecharunt:

Toxic (could also use Malignant Chain instead of this)

Mean Look (Could use Hex or Venoshock)

Substitute

Recover

Toxic is the main move in this set, as it will induce a deadly poison status on the enemy, slowly but surely killing the enemy Pokemon.

Mean Look will prevent the poisoned monster from leaving the battlefield, which will increase the damage dealt by the previous move.

The substitute will negate status moves directed at Pecharunt from the enemy monsters.

Recover will restore half of Pecharunt’s total HP, allowing it to stay alive longer. This is what makes Recover the second most important move in this set.

Singles EV Spread (EVS) for Pecharunt in Scarlet and Violet

Pecharunt, as seen in Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

You can run the following spread for Pecharunt:

Special Defense: 252

252 HP: 252

252 Defense: 4

Best Singles Held Item for Pecharunt in Scarlet and Violet

Leftovers is the best Held Item for this Singles Pecharunt build as it allows Pecharunt to regain some of its lost health over time.

Best Singles Tera Type for Pecharunt in Scarlet and Violet

A Fairy Tera Type is best for this Pecharunt build in Scarlet and Violet, as it completely eliminates Pecharunt’s weaknesses. Furthermore, Pecharunt’s default elemental typing will resist the weaknesses of a Fairy Tera.

Best Singles Nature for Pecharunt

Calm is the best Nature for this Pecharunt build as it will reduce the damage done by Special attacks by increasing Pecharunt’s Defense stat.

Best Doubles build for Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Best Doubles moveset for Pecharunt:

Malignant Chain

Shadow Ball

Nasty Plot

Protect

Being Pecharunt’s signature move, Malignant Chain is the primary choice for this build as it deals with a nasty poison status effect on the enemy.

Shadow Ball gives STAB benefits to Pecharunt.

Nasty Plot will increase the damage done by Pecharunt.

Protect will save Pecharunt from being targeted by both enemy monsters simultaneously.

Doubles EV Spread (EVS) for Pecharunt in Scarlet and Violet

You can run the following spread for Pecharunt:

Special Attack: 252

252 HP: 4

4 Speed: 252

Best Doubles Held Item for Pecharunt in Scarlet and Violet

Selfie with Pecharunt in Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Focus Sash is the best Held Item for this Doubles Pecharunt build as it allows this monster to survive longer on the battlefield without the need to Terastallize.

Best Doubles Tera Type for Pecharunt in Scarlet and Violet

A Dark Tera Type is best for this Pecharunt build in Scarlet and Violet as it gives Dark- and Ghost-type resistances to Pecharunt. This monster will also become immune to Psychic-type attackers.

Best Singles team for Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pecharunt: Flexible Lead

Rapid-Strike Style Urshifu: Physical Attacker

Bloodmoon Ursaluna: Special Attacker

Best Doubles team for Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Incineroar: Support/Physical Attacker

Pecharunt: Special Attacker

Flutter Mane: Special Attacker

Rillaboom: Physical Attacker

Best counters to use against Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Flutter Mane

Incarnate Forme Landorus

Excadrill

You can always choose alternate moves and items for these builds. This is not absolute, and our builds are ever-flexible. Feel free to make alterations and let us know what works best for you.

Consider following us to learn about other Pokemon-related events across the franchise.