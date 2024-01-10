How to start the Mochi Mayhem epilogue in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Mochi Mayhem epilogue event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC is right around the corner. It is the final part of this DLC, and players are expecting a lot from it. The final episode of the expansion is coming out on January 11, 2 pm UTC.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Mochi Epilogue event in Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC, including how to start the final event.

How to play the Mochi Mayhem epilogue event in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Scene from within Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There is something that you need to keep in mind before you start the final episode of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. You will have to complete the base game (either Scarlet or Violet), The Teal Mask DLC (the first part of the Hidden Treasures of Area Zero), and the main narrative of the Indigo Disk DLC.

If you do not complete one hundred percent of all the aforementioned content in Scarlet and Violet, you will likely not be able to access the Mochi Epilogue event in the Indigo Disk.

The Pokemon Company has released Mochi Mayhem in Scarlet and Violet already. This means that the Mochi Epilogue event is currently available in the Indigo Disk DLC. However, the item that you need to unlock this event with is not yet available in the game and will be given out upon its release.

You will have to get the Mythical Pecha Berry and interact with a special item at Peachy's stall to trigger the Mochi Mayhem epilogue.

How to get Mythical Pecha Berry in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you catch Terapagos and complete the Indigo Disk DLC, you will need to get the Mythical Pecha Berry. We do not know how you can get your hands on this item yet. However, it might be given to you by one of the NPCs.

For the Mochi Mayhem epilogue event, you will need the Mythical Pecha Berry to start Mochi Mayhem. Without this particular item, you will not be able to play the final episode of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC.

What time is the Mochi Epilogue event coming out in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pecharunt (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned above, the Mochi Mayhem epilogue will be available at 2 pm UTC. Here are the timings in other regions where people play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

California: 6 am on January 11, 2024

6 am on January 11, 2024 Washington DC: 9 am on January 11, 2024

9 am on January 11, 2024 Brazil: 11 am on January 11, 2024

11 am on January 11, 2024 United Kingdom and Portugal: 2 pm on January 11, 2024

2 pm on January 11, 2024 Germany, France, Italy, and Spain: 3 pm on January 11, 2024

3 pm on January 11, 2024 India: 7:30 pm on January 11, 2024

7:30 pm on January 11, 2024 Japan: 11 pm on January 11, 2024

11 pm on January 11, 2024 Australia: 1 am on January 12, 2024

Where will the Mochi Mayhem epilogue event of Indigo Disk take place in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

To play the Mochi Mayhem epilogue event, you will have to be in Mossui Town in Kitakami.

Once you are there, you will have to interact with an item at Peachy’s stall. Doing so will trigger a cutscene where you get a call from your friends in Paldea, and this will cause the event to begin.