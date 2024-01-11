Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue release time across all regions

Players have eagerly been waiting to know the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue release time. The epilogue will see trainers finally experience the culmination of the ongoing Gen IX narrative as it will wrap up the Indigo Disk and Teal Mask storylines.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue release time differs heavily from the usual release time for the mainline games and DLCs. It was confirmed in the announcement trailer.

Is Scarlet and Violet epilogue out? Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue release time

The official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue release time takes place on January 11, 2024, at 2 pm UTC. Readers can keep a tab on the countdown timer below to check if the new content is out yet.

We are also providing the schedule for Scarlet and Violet epilogue release time to have an easier time navigating:

Time Zone Release Time & Date Pacific Time 6 am on January 11 Central Time 8 am on January 11 Eastern Time 9 am on January 11 UK Time 2 pm on January 11 Central Europe Time 3 pm on January 11 Indian Time 7.30 pm on January 11 Japan Time 11 pm on January 11 Australian Time 1 am on January 12 New Zealand TIme 3 am on January 12

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue release time for major cities is as follows:

City Release Time & Date Los Angeles, United States 6 am on January 11 New York, United States 9 am on January 11 London, United Kingdom 2 pm on January 11 Paris, France 3 pm on January 11 Berlin, Germany 3 pm on January 11 New Delhi, India 7.30 pm on January 11 Tokyo, Japan 11 pm on January 11 Sydney, Australia 1 am on January 12 Auckland, New Zealand 3 am on January 12

While it is unlikely that the upcoming Scarlet and Violet epilogue will be as big as the Indigo Disk or Teal Mask expansion, players are eager to check out what the developers have to offer. Recent leaks have hinted that a Mythical Pokemon that was datamined earlier will be appearing in the mix.

How to unlock the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue

As per a Reddit post on r/PokemonVioletScarlet, trainers will likely need to complete the following to play the Scarlet and Violet epilogue:

You need to complete the base game and both DLCs to play the Epilogue.

It is likely you will need to catch Ogerpon, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti from the Teal Mask DLC, as the new Pokemon Pecharunt in the Epilogue is linked to these Pokemon.

It is unclear what the certain postgame event mentioned in the Epilogue trailer is.

It is unclear if it is required to catch Terapagos.

We will update this section once the epilogue is out with official requirements.

Check out our other Pokemon coverage:

Best team for early, mid, and late game in Scarlet & Violet || Obedience and badge requirements in Scarlet & Violet || Indigo Disk Pokedex || Indigo Disk review