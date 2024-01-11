Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue release time across all regions

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jan 11, 2024 04:30 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue release time across all regions (Image via TPC)

Players have eagerly been waiting to know the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue release time. The epilogue will see trainers finally experience the culmination of the ongoing Gen IX narrative as it will wrap up the Indigo Disk and Teal Mask storylines.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue release time differs heavily from the usual release time for the mainline games and DLCs. It was confirmed in the announcement trailer.

Is Scarlet and Violet epilogue out? Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue release time

The official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue release time takes place on January 11, 2024, at 2 pm UTC. Readers can keep a tab on the countdown timer below to check if the new content is out yet.

We are also providing the schedule for Scarlet and Violet epilogue release time to have an easier time navigating:

Time ZoneRelease Time & Date
Pacific Time6 am on January 11
Central Time8 am on January 11
Eastern Time9 am on January 11
UK Time2 pm on January 11
Central Europe Time3 pm on January 11
Indian Time7.30 pm on January 11
Japan Time11 pm on January 11
Australian Time1 am on January 12
New Zealand TIme3 am on January 12

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue release time for major cities is as follows:

CityRelease Time & Date
Los Angeles, United States6 am on January 11
New York, United States9 am on January 11
London, United Kingdom2 pm on January 11
Paris, France3 pm on January 11
Berlin, Germany3 pm on January 11
New Delhi, India7.30 pm on January 11
Tokyo, Japan11 pm on January 11
Sydney, Australia1 am on January 12
Auckland, New Zealand3 am on January 12

While it is unlikely that the upcoming Scarlet and Violet epilogue will be as big as the Indigo Disk or Teal Mask expansion, players are eager to check out what the developers have to offer. Recent leaks have hinted that a Mythical Pokemon that was datamined earlier will be appearing in the mix.

How to unlock the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue

youtube-cover

As per a Reddit post on r/PokemonVioletScarlet, trainers will likely need to complete the following to play the Scarlet and Violet epilogue:

  • You need to complete the base game and both DLCs to play the Epilogue.
  • It is likely you will need to catch Ogerpon, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti from the Teal Mask DLC, as the new Pokemon Pecharunt in the Epilogue is linked to these Pokemon.
  • It is unclear what the certain postgame event mentioned in the Epilogue trailer is.
  • It is unclear if it is required to catch Terapagos.

We will update this section once the epilogue is out with official requirements.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
