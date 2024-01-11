How to get Mythical Pecha Berry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Trainers need to get the Mythical Pecha Berry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet if they wish to begin their journey in the newly added Epilogue. The Key Item was earlier datamined when Indigo Disk was released but wasn't available. With the release of the Epilogue content, the developers have finally made it available.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue brings the curtain down on the narrative that began with Scarlet and Violet and continued with Teal Mask and Indigo Disk. To start the new content, players will need to meet a few requirements, one of which is having the Mythical Pecha Berry.

How to find the Mythical Pecha Berry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

To get the Mythical Pecha Berry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers need to do the following steps:

Open Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet on your Nintendo Switch and ensure you are connected to the internet.

Go to the in-game X menu and choose the Poke Portal option.

and choose the option. Scroll down and click on the Mystery Gift option.

option. Choose the Get via Internet option there and select the Mythical Pecha Berry.

option there and select the Mythical Pecha Berry. If you have followed these steps correctly, you will have the new Key Item and are ready to start your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue adventure.

With the Mythical Pecha Berry safely in hand, trainers can now check out the latest content and its offerings. Our how to start Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue guide will help out those who are not sure how to unlock the same.

