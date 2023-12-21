5 things to expect from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue

Fans across the globe have been enjoying all the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content after the release of its Indigo Disk DLC. Despite many players being satisfied with the game, Game Freak took the extra step and announced a special new epilogue story, which is free of charge for those who have already bought the expansion.

While many players are eager to jump blindly into the new story, some may have questions about what will come following this future update. While not much is known now, there have been some information leaks that may shine some light on what is to come from this final epilogue story for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Note: This list contains information recovered from datamining, so it will have many spoilers for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue.

5 things to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's final epilogue chapter

1) A new story

Expand Tweet

From what has been seen so far, the final epilogue chapter will focus on the original cast of friends alongside the player finding the remaining Lore-important Pokemon in Kitakami. As one could tell, this is a mini-expansion released to tie up any loose ends in the story.

Going off of the trailer, the story will likely revolve around the Mythical Pokemon supposedly leading the Lousy Three, the Legenadry Trio once thought to be the heroes of Kitakami before The Teal Mask story. Thanks to datamines, we already know a hefty amount about this new creature.

2) Pecharunt

Pecharunt's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pecharunt is a Ghost and Poison-type Pokemon and the commander of the Lousy Three. This creature has been teased through the Pecharunt plushie seen in The Teal Mask. Pecharunt will come with its own signature move and ability.

One interesting tidbit about Pecharunt is that it is classified as a Mythical Pokemon. This means that it is highly unlikely that it will return to any future game with its own event or story since most Mythical Pokemon are rereleased to the public through Mystery Gift, which means we may very well never see another story like this for Pecharunt ever again.

3) More NPC battles

Official imagery for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet showcasing the land of Kitakami (Image via Game Freak)

With a new story comes more conflict, and more conflict means more Pokemon battles. With The Indigo Disk packed full of challenging opponents, it may be appropriate to assume that difficult battles could also occur during this last story mission.

Datamines suggests that these battles will take place against possessed villagers who have fallen under the influence of Pecharunt's mochi control. Since the story also brings back the cast of original rivals from the base game, there may even be rematches against them as well featuring more powerful Pokemon.

4) You will be required to beat The Indigo Disk

Official imagery for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk (Image via Game Freak)

Since this update will be bringing content meant to be an epilogue story, players should not expect to be able to complete it before completing the events of The Indigo Disk. There are also some characters from this expansion that make a return in this story, which is why you will need to have completed the main stories of both the expansions.

Pecharunt plays a big role in the events that transpire in The Indigo Disk despite never directly appearing. Due to its ability to control those who consume its mochi, its influence can be seen in the later parts of the expansion, setting the stage for this concluding story.

5) This could be the last content update

Official imagery for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

One of the leaks that surfaced during the hype for The Indigo Disk revealed that more content would come to the game after the release of the final expansion. However, it is unclear if this epilogue update is what the leaker was referring to or if there is more content to come. If this is the case, this epilogue update could be the last major update we see for this game.

As such, this story could be Game Freak's way of bidding farewell to this project in pursuit of games to come. The Indigo Disk got many players excited with all of its references to the Unova region, so it may be possible that Game Freak has been telling us to look forward to some potential remakes of the game from the fifth generation.