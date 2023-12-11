What is the Kieran's Possession theory? Indigo Disk leak explained

In all of the excitement with the Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just days away, players are already starting to speculate as to what the story could involve. One particular shot from the final trailer before the expansion's release has many wondering what truly happened to the character Kieran.

With Kieran's recent appearance in the new trailer, players are speculating about this character's ties to one of the new creatures leaked to be making its grand debut in this future story. Many have even gone as far as to say that Kieran may be possessed by this new Legendary Pokemon. But do these claims have any merit?

Everything known about Kieran and the new Legendary in The Indigo Disk

Statues of the Loyal Three in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Kieran is a young boy players first meet when they initially travel to the land of Kitakami. This boy expresses that his main goal is to be friends with Ogerpon, a misunderstood Legendary Pokemon that many people claim to be a nuisance. However, throughout the story, Kieran often gets left behind and excluded from the tasks at hand, leading to him growing spiteful.

This culminates when Ogerpon decides to go with the player character over Kieran, despite Kieran being the one to clear Ogerpon's bad reputation in the eyes of the villagers. This leads to Kieran locking himself in his room at the end of the story, vowing to get his revenge on the player. This brings us to his appearance in The Indigo Disk.

In his new appearance, many fans noticed that his colors swapped from matching those of his sister to reflecting more of the Loyal Three's purple and black color scheme. This also calls back to the inspiration of the trio, the Japanese folk tale about a boy born from a peach, Momotaro, who is guided on his journey by his animal friends: a dog, a monkey, and a pheasant.

This origin story is important for understanding why Kieran is the way he is now. The character of Momotaro could be a metaphor for Kieran himself, or it could be eluding to the new Legendary Pokemon joining the roster only known currently as "Dokutaro." This new Legendary is a peach-shaped creature who many believe will be controlling Kieran during the events of The Indigo Disk.

Dokutaro is rumored to be the fourth member and potential leader of the Loyal Three, which would fit in with their origins. Since many see Dokutaro as a peach and Kieran as a young boy, it would make sense for the two to be connected in a way, as it fits the story of the boy born from the peach. This boy "born from the peach" concept could be a metaphor for Kieran embracing his true potential under the observation or influence of Dokutaro in The Indigo Disk.

Overall, the new design and story for Kieran have many players excited for what is to come from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk chapter of the expansion, but is Kieran truly possessed? It is highly unlikely that Kieran is not acting on his own. Rather, it is more likely that he formed an allyship with Dokutaro out of a desire for revenge.