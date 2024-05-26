5 reasons to be excited for Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable

The Pokemon Company just released the most recent expansion for the Pokemon TCG, Twilight Masquerade, but hardcore fans already have their minds focused on what the company has in store next for the game. With confirmation of the next expansion, Shrouded Fables, soon to be introduced, fans will have much to look forward to.

While the expansion has yet to be released to Western audiences, there is still a lot to look forward to in this upcoming set for the popular card game. However, Japanese fans got a taste of what this has to offer in their Night Wanderer expansion. Here are five reasons fans of the Pokemon TCG should be looking forward to the upcoming Shrouded Fables expansion.

5 details about the Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fables expansion that has players excited

1) New Special Art

New special art rare cards will be featured (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the collectors out there, a new expansion implies a new set of special artwork cards to discover. From what we know so far, Horsea and the Duskull line of monsters, as well as Pecharunt, will be receiving their special artwork cards. However, more may be revealed as we approach the expansion's release date.

Since Kingdra, Horsea's evolved version will be receiving an ex-card during this expansion of the Pokemon TCG, it would be safe to assume that the remainder of its evolutionary line will receive special artwork variants as well. It may be fair to hope for similar cards to be released for each member of the Loyal Three clan as well.

2) New Legendary Pokemon

The Loyal Three will be making their Pokemon TCG debut in the Shrouded Fables expansion (Image via Game Freak)

Those who played through the Teal Mask expansion for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may recognize these three as the Legendary Pokemon who bullied Ogerpon, taking away its iconic masks. While the Twilight Masquerade expansion finally brought Ogerpon to the game, the three with such significant ties to her lore were mysteriously absent.

Thankfully, the Shrouded Fables expansion aims to remedy this by bringing the three missing Legendary Pokemon into the card game. Interestingly, these three monsters are set to share a Dark typing as cards, despite each of the trio sporting the Poison typing in the main series. Nevertheless, collectors should have a fun time finding each member of the iconic bandit gang.

3) New Mythical Pokemon

Pecharunt is the leader of the Loyal Three, as well as a Mythical Pokemon (Image via Game Freak)

In addition to the new Legendary Pokemon, the Mythical Pokemon that leads the pack, Pecharunt, will be debuting in the card game as well. From what can be seen, Pecharunt has an interesting rick-reward ability that allows players to swap the critter out for one of their other monsters without needing to pay the retreat cost.

However, the downside to this would be that the creature that is swapped with Pecharunt would be poisoned. In addition, Pecharunt's attack deals 60 damage for each prize card the opponent has taken. This pairs well with Bloodmoon Ursaluna from the Twilight Masquerade expansion, which has an attack with the same effect.

4) Paradox Pokemon

Iron Moth and Slither Wing will be making additional appearances in the Shrouded Fables expansion for the Pokemon TCG (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is confirmed that more cards for Iron Moth and Slither Wing will be present in the upcoming set, from what is known about the Shrouded Fables expansion so far. Being Paradox versions of the popular Volcarona from the Unova region, many fans hold a deep love for these two Pokemon.

While this makes them valuable for collectors, it is unclear if these renditions will have any effect on the Pokemon TCG's metagame. From what can be seen, these two monsters directly counter each other. Each has moves that deal more damage to ancient or future Pokemon respectively, meaning they could only have any real viability against decks utilizing various Paradox Pokemon.

5) Yveltal

Yveltal is confirmed to be returning to the Pokemon TCG in this upcoming expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In all information available about the Shrouded Fables expansion, it is stated that Yveltal will be making its appearance. However, no official artwork for the card has been leaked. This has fanned the excitement among fans further for the eventual return of one of Kalos' main Legendary Pokemon just in time to ride the hype for the recently revealed Pokemon Legends: Z-A game.

Additionally, this creature is confirmed to be sporting a Dark typing, much like the Loyal Three and Pecharunt. Since Yveltal is a Legendary Pokemon, it may be safe to assume that it will have a special art variant printed when the Shrouded Fables expansion releases worldwide.