Pokemon TCG reveals rare Twilight Masquerade Greninja ex

The official Pokemon TCG X account recently revealed brand-new artwork for one of their secret-rare cards featuring the iconic Water-type starter, Greninja. This new card will be released in the upcoming Twilight Masquerade expansion, featuring the latest Legendary from the land of Kitakami, Ogerpon.

This new art featuring Greninja is one of the new Tera cards released to coincide with the Terastillization mechanic from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet titles. Fittingly, this card boasts all sorts of bright and fancy colors, while retaining that iconic Tera shine fans of the feature have come to love. Here is what to know about this rare card from the upcoming expansion.

From what can be seen, this card may be a game changer for those who sport an aggressive playstyle, with this Greninja being capable of damaging up to two creatures on the opponent's bench thanks to its Mirage Barrage attack. Its Shinobi Blade ability also allows its user to find the exact cards they need thanks to its secondary effect.

This is not a basic card, so players will still need to evolve a Frogadier if they want to use it in battle, but with a good deck composition, this should not be much of a downside.

When does Pokemon TCG: Twilight Masquerade release?

The release of this expansion for the Pokemon TCG is still more than a month away as of writing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The release date for the Pokemon TCG: Twilight Masquerade is set for May 24, 2024. This expansion is said to have over 160 cards, with more than a dozen of these being new ex-cards. Some beloved creatures like Bloodmoon Ursaluna and Ogerpon will be featured as ex-cards, with Magcargo of all creatures set to get one as well.

Overall, collectors and players alike have a lot to look forward to leading up to the release of this expansion. With this expansion seemingly themed around the Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, one could assume that the next expansion will feature monsters and trainers from the Indigo Disk DLC.