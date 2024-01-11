How to get Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Getting Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet requires players to complete quite a few steps. The Mythical Pokemon was datamined when the Indigo Disk DLC was released last month. It was quickly found out that the pocket monster was not available in-game.

The community expected that it would be added in a future event or distribution. The Pokemon Company later announced that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would receive an Epilogue, bringing the entire narrative to an end. Pecharunt makes its debut in it.

How to catch Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

To encounter Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you need to have the Mythical Pecha Berry. They can check the how to start Mochi Mayhem guide to have an easier time. With the Mochi Mayhem quest unlocked you will have to make your way through the Epilogue content.

Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the final boss battle in the Mochi Mayhem quest. Once you have progressed through the quest and defeated all other challengers, you will find the new Mythical Pokemon.

It is a Poison- and Ghost-type pocket monster that is classified as the Subjugation Pokemon. Ground-, Psychic-, Ghost- and Dark-type moves will be super effective against it. Pecharunt neither Terastallizes nor uses shields, making this a relatively easy boss to take down.

Pecharunt as seen in-game (Image via TPC)

It has the Poison Puppeteer ability that both poisons and confuses a Pokemon. Its National Pokedex number is #1025, and its Blueberry Pokedex number is #243.

Its Pokedex descriptions are as follows:

Scarlet - It feeds others toxic mochi that draw out desires and capabilities. Those who eat the mochi fall under Pecharunt's control, chained to its will.

- It feeds others toxic mochi that draw out desires and capabilities. Those who eat the mochi fall under Pecharunt's control, chained to its will. Violet - Its peach-shaped shell serves as storage for a potent poison. It makes poisonous mochi and serves them to people and Pokémon.

Its base stats are as follows:

HP - 88

Atk - 88

Def - 160

SpAtk - 88

SpDef - 88

Speed - 88

Total - 600

You can use any Poke Ball you desire to catch the Mythical Pokemon. Our suggestion will be to use the Dream Ball because of Pecharunt's puppeteering prowess and putting people in a trance.

Poll : Will you add Pecharunt to your party? Yes No 0 votes