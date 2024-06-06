Might the Pokemon TCG see a Team Rocket set soon? Rumors suggest so

The Pokemon TCG hasn't seen a set dedicated to Team Rocket in years, but signs are emerging that suggest one may be on the horizon. Back in June 2023, a 4Chan post leaked a purported logo for a Scarlet and Violet "Team Rocket Strikes Again!" set, but this has been met with disbelief. However, a recent trademark decision by The Pokemon Company has restored belief.

The purportedly "leaked" Team Rocket logo for the Pokemon TCG was originally uploaded to 4Chan (Image via u/Wild_zoey_appeared/Reddit)

While any leak or rumor emanating from 4Chan should be taken with significant skepticism, a new Team Rocket Pokemon TCG set may still be in the works. As reported by Pokebeach, a reputable information source that reports on the Pocket Monsters TCG, The Pokemon Company recently filed for two set name trademarks: "The Glory of Team Rocket" and "Terastal Festival".

While filing for trademarks doesn't necessarily guarantee a product will be made, they do signify that the filer wants a name to be used commercially. Given this information, a new Team Rocket set for the Pokemon TCG may still be possible even if the 4Chan rumor is (as is often the case) trolling.

A new Team Rocket set for the Pokemon TCG could be a huge hit

The Pokemon TCG hasn't seen a dedicated Team Rocket set in many years (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Team Rocket cards have regularly popped up throughout the lifetime of the Pokemon TCG in other sets and expansions, fans haven't seen a dedicated set for Team Rocket since EX Team Rocket Returns in 2004. However, the prospect of a new set is an exciting one, especially for fans of the older runs of the TCG dating back to the first few sets released internationally.

Team Rocket, despite not being a major part of the most recent Pokemon games or the TCG in general, remains one of the most beloved villainous teams among fans. Moreover, the Dark Pokemon archetype that the Team Rocket expansions introduced has also been requested to return by fans. If The Pokemon Company's Team Rocket trademark does lead to a new set, it could be a huge hit.

We've already seen how immensely popular the Pokemon 151 set was for bringing back many of the beloved cards from the original base sets. If a Team Rocket set arrived that merely updated existing cards from the Team Rocket and EX Team Rocket Returns set, there would likely be a market for these cards.

Throw in an entirely new Team Rocket set with new cards that can be applied to the ongoing meta, and The Pokemon Company could have a gold mine on its hands like it did with the 151 set. Even if it isn't directly connected to the ongoing Scarlet and Violet TCG releases, bringing Team Rocket and Dark Pokemon back into the fold would likely be a win-win for TPC and the fans alike.