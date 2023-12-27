Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces: Expected release date, new cards, and more

The Pokemon TCG's Temporal Forces expansion has been reported by multiple outlets as the next English release for the Scarlet and Violet era. It will allegedly follow January 2024's Paldean Fates set. However, details are still emerging surrounding the full card list and price adjustments, as well as what the starter decks and build sets accompanying it will entail.

Speculation still abounds surrounding the Pokemon TCG's Temporal Forces set, but the dedicated work of the news/meta analysis site PokeBeach has been invaluable in piecing together current information.

The Pokemon Company has yet to make its official announcement for Temporal Forces, so until then, it's best to review what is currently revealed by PokeBeach.

What we know so far about the Pokemon TCG's Temporal Forces set for Scarlet and Violet

Paradox Pokemon like Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will allegedly have a focus in the Pokemon TCG's Temporal Force set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

According to PokeBeach, the Pokemon TCG's Temporal Forces set is expected to have a March 22, 2024, release date, with pre-releases set to take place from March 9 to March 17. The set will allegedly incorporate translated cards from Japan's Wild Force and Cyber Judge sets, which are due to be released in Japan on January 26, 2024.

Although the full card list for Wild Force and Cyber Judge has yet to be fully confirmed, the former incorporates ex cards for the Paradox Legendary Beasts in Pokemon Scarlet, while the latter features the Paradox Swords of Justice in Pokemon Violet.

Both sets have also been confirmed to herald the return of ACE SPEC cards, which haven't been seen since 2013's Plasma Blast set.

Confirmed cards in Wild Force/Cyber Judge that may appear in Temporal Forces

Card Name Type Rarity Gouging Fire ex Fire RR Walking Wake ex Water RR Raging Bolt ex Dragon RR Flutter Mane Psychic R Ancient Booster Energy Capsule Tool U Explorer's Guidance Supporter U Neo Upper Energy Rainbow Energy ACE Iron Leaves ex Grass RR Iron Crown ex Psychic RR Iron Boulder ex Fighting RR Iron Thorns Electric R Prime Catcher Item ACE Future Booster Energy Capsule Tool U Code Maniac's Decoding Supporter U

Based on the PokeBeach report, the Pokemon TCG's Wild Force and Cyber Judge sets will also be released alongside two "starter deck and build sets," which will incorporate new Koraidon ex and Miraidon ex cards. However, it's unclear whether these will receive English translations for a concurrent release with Temporal Forces.

PokeBeach also speculated that it's possible that cards from the Crimson Haze set, which will be released on March 22, 2024, may also be incorporated into Temporal Forces. This set allegedly contains cards seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Teal Mask DLC, with Bloodmoon Ursaluna mentioned directly as an example.

There's some precedent for the Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces set to include cards from Crimson Haze. Fans may recall that the Obsidian Flames and Paradox Rift English sets were released less than two weeks after their Japanese counterparts. It remains to be seen whether or not this will happen with Temporal Forces, but it's something to consider.

Unfortunately, no details have been forthcoming surrounding the pricing of the Temporal Forces set or individual cards. Hopefully, additional information emerges as 2024 kicks off, and The Pokemon Company may very well reveal its own announcement on the upcoming Scarlet and Violet set after 2023 comes to a close. For now, fans will simply have to bide their time.