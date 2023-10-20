Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift release date, pre-orders, leaks, and more

Paradox Rift is an upcoming set in the Pokemon TCG that focuses on the mysterious creatures from Area Zero. Fans of the current metagame might be curious to see what's in store for them in the card collection. This set's release date has already been confirmed to be November 3, 2023, for the English-speaking world. The Japanese version comes out sooner on October 27, 2023, but it will be known as Ancient Roar and Future Flash.

For those unaware, the Paradox Rift will include cards from those expansions and the Raging Surf set.

Official release and pre-order news for Pokemon TCG's Paradox Rift set

This is the official art associated with the new Pokemon TCG set (Image via The Pokémon Company)

The Pokemon TCG's Paradox Rift set has been confirmed to have over 180 cards, including the Paradox forms that Scarlet and Violet players may love.

Here is some basic information about it:

Release Date: October 27, 2023 (Japan) or November 3, 2023 (English-speaking regions)

October 27, 2023 (Japan) or November 3, 2023 (English-speaking regions) Card information: Type-shifted Tera Pokémon are included. The return of Technical Machines will also be present.

Type-shifted Tera Pokémon are included. The return of Technical Machines will also be present. Paradox forms: Ancient and Future cards also exist.

Here are some more numbers based on the official Pokemon press release from August 17, 2023:

13 new Pokémon ex

Seven Tera Pokémon ex

34 Illustration Rares

15 special illustration rares

28 ultra rares

Seven hyper rares

Trainers could also play with this set on the Pokemon TCG Live app if they prefer digital copies. It is worth noting that interested trainers can pre-order Paradox Rift on Pokemon Center.

Four of five products you could pre-order (Image via Pokemon Center)

For example, in the United States, there are five products you could pre-order and their prices in USD:

Booster Display Box (36 packs): $161.64

$161.64 Sleeved Booster Bundle (6 packs): $26.94

$26.94 Booster Pack (10 cards): $4.49

$4.49 Elite Trainer Box (Roaring Moon): $59.99

$59.99 Elite Trainer Box (Iron Valiant): $59.99

These pre-orders last through October 27, 2023, with their deliveries expected to transpire around early November. Note that this set is still part of the Scarlet and Violet series. Hence, players will often see it referred to as Scarlet and Violet - Paradox Rift or something similar on official sites and third-party vendors.

Leaks

Some leaks about this Pokemon TCG collection have already started to circulate online.

The Reddit post above shows one example of the Vanillish card included in Paradox Rift. Its artwork is pretty great, and it hasn't been seen in the Pokemon TCG yet. This particular card only has one move, known as Frost Smash, which can deal 60 damage but requires two Water Energies to use.

Comment byu/TomCos22 from discussion inPokeLeaks Expand Post

If readers wish to see more leaked images of the upcoming Paradox Rift set, the Reddit embed above has a link that can redirect them to an album. There are 12 leaked cards from that Imgur link:

Roaring Moon ex Iron Hands ex Sandy Shocks ex Professor Sada's Vitality Porygon-Z Vanillish Loudred Steelix Aipom Iron Valiant ex Mela Maushold ex

It would be too lengthy to cover all their moves, so readers are recommended to view the Imgur album for more details. Note that such leaks are also on Twitter and other social media sites.

Poll : Do you have over a thousand Pokemon cards? Yes No 0 votes