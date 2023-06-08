Pokemon TCG Live launched: All platforms, how to download, and more

Pokemon TCG Live, the latest digital iteration of one of the world's most beloved trading card games, has been released worldwide. After a months-long beta period, the game has debuted at last, allowing fans to collect cards, construct decks, battle against others, and outfit their personal avatar.

In addition to the full release, the latest Pokemon TCG expansion Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved has debuted on the title. Much like they can in the real world, players can collect the cards from this new set, use them to battle other fans, and complete challenges by formulating new decks.

Regardless of whether fans are playing TCG Live on mobile or PC, they'll be able to engage in TCG action via cross-platform gameplay.

Pokemon TCG Live's features

Pokemon TCG Live offers the same great gameplay as the original trading card game, allowing fans to battle one-on-one using the same Standard format rules. However, support for the Extended format rules is in development as well. As players battle, they'll complete challenges that allow them to collect card packs and avatar/card accessories.

For newcomers curious about Pokemon TCG Live, this game also offers an in-depth tutorial on how to play. Furthermore, fans can battle each other in private or use the in-game matchmaking system to find opponents of relatively equal skill as they climb the ranks in ranked and casual gameplay modes.

On top of engaging in battles, players can outfit their in-game avatars with plenty of clothing items. Trainers can also accessorize their decks and play materials by adding card sleeves and custom coins that they can see during gameplay.

Fans who log in now will also find the new battle pass, allowing trainers to collect cards, currencies, and more. The pass possesses free and premium tracks, and players who purchase the premium battle pass will unlock both sets of rewards for each tier they surpass.

Additionally, much like its predecessor Pokemon TCG Online, TCG Live allows fans to scan real-world trading card game products to receive in-game goodies. A card crafting system also exists that lets fans create the specific cards they need to complete their decks.

What platforms can players enjoy Pokemon TCG Live on?

As it has been for the past several months, TCG Live is currently available for Windows and MacOS PCs as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. Currently, there have been no announcements as to whether the game will arrive on consoles.

First-time players can head to the Trainer Club site and sign up for a free account. Once they've done so, all they need to do is download the application to their device, open it, and enter their credentials. After avatar creation and a quick tutorial, fans are free to dive into all of the TCG battling fun.

How to download Pokemon TCG Live as of June 2023

Here's how to download Pokemon TCG Live as of June 2023:

For PC users, head to https://tcg.pokemon.com/en-us/tcgl/ and scroll toward the bottom of the page. Download links should appear for both Windows and MacOS. Click the link that corresponds with your platform. Once the download has been completed, open the file provided in the download and progress through the installation wizard. When the wizard completes, open the game and enjoy! For mobile users, you can head to the URL listed in Step 1 where Google Play/App Store links are provided. Additionally, you can search for Pokemon TCG Live in your respective app store, open its store page, and tap the download button. The game is free, so it should start installing on your device immediately.

As the original trading card game continues to evolve, TCG Live will continue to do so as well. New card collections, expansions, and more will be made available in the coming months. However, it never hurts to get a head start with the game's full release so that players can acquaint themselves before diving into the TCG meta itself.

