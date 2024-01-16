Pokemon TCG player shares "prettiest card" from 151 set

The Pokemon TCG's 151 Expansion Set for Scarlet and Violet has proven incredibly popular, partially due to many card illustrations. One TCG Redditor named ProfStonepine recently took to the card game's subreddit to share their thoughts on the best-looking card from the beloved set: Poliwhirl's illustration rare print showing the Pokemon examining its reflection on a rainy city street.

"I honestly think this is the prettiest card from 151. It’s beautiful." - ProfStonepine, r/PokemonTCG, January 15, 2024

Although some Pokemon TCG fans remarked that they still preferred Dragonair's illustration rare print, few argued that the Poliwhirl print was a sight to behold, undoubtedly being one of the best-looking cards in the 151 set. Comments cascaded about just how great the illustrations of the set were in general, with The Pokemon Company knocking several card arts out of the park.

Pokemon TCG fans discuss the beauty of Poliwhirl's illustrated rare from the 151 set

While Poliwhirl isn't likely to be the favorite Pokemon of too many fans, Pokemon TCG's 151 set made some breathtaking art for its illustrated rare card. It stands on a rainy city night, gazing at its reflection on the street as the city's sights illuminate its surroundings. It's a serene and exorbitantly detailed portrayal from the artist Gemi, and fans heaped praise in the comments.

The Pokemon TCG Redditor Ctrlaltdill stated that they loved this Poliwhirl card's art so much that they had an extended art case for it. Players also discussed the visual flair of Dragonair and Psyduck's illustrated rares in 151, remarking that the artists at The Pokemon Company brought a ton of love and appreciation for the original generation of Pokemon throughout the set.

Some players lamented the price of collecting the cards in the 151 set, as many Pokemon TCG cards can get quite pricey, but others remarked that for this particular expansion, the time and money invested was a worthwhile venture. One Redditor named R-Da-KneelOlive_Jar even said they would start collecting Pokemon Cards again because of the 151 set's incredible art.

Illustrious_Tea9604 commented that while Poliwhirl was far from their favorite Pokemon, they couldn't deny that the color work and overall attention to detail in Poliwhirl's illustration was a masterful job. Fans were also thankful that this card had become quite affordable to pick up as a single (approximate median price around $12 USD), as many gorgeous cards can be pretty costly.

Although new Pokemon TCG sets have generated plenty of hype among players and collectors in the Scarlet and Violet era, the 151 set has proven incredibly popular and may remain so for some time. There's immense nostalgia and appreciation for the original 151 Pokemon in the Red/Green/Blue games, and so many talented artists bringing them to life is a huge plus.

It's one of the aspects that keeps players invested in the Pokemon TCG as players and collectors. While the community is of many minds about collecting, few can discredit the immense talent and dedication that comes with the artists who work tirelessly on card art.

