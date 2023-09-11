How to get Mew ex special illustration card in Pokemon TCG Original 151

Though its Japanese version has been on the market for quite some time already, the 151 set for the Pokemon TCG is just a few days away from its English release. As such, many Western fans may be intersted in some of the more rare cards in this offering. This set has a special card depicting the original Mythical Pokemon, Mew.

Knowing this, many players of the trading card game may want to set their sights on obtaining this item but may not know the best way they can influence their odds of doing so. Here are some ways interested fans can get their hands on this rare card once the English set drops on September 22, 2023.

How to find special Mew card from 151 Pokemon TCG set

Mew as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being an ex card, this specific Mew item in the upcoming set has the Ultra Rare rarity ranking. That means getting it through opening packs will be no easy feat. It's worth noting this is the only Mew card in this English version.

The odds of pulling a special card like an ex in modern sets are around one in every nine booster packs. This is thanks to each pack always coming with one item of a Rare value or higher. With 12 total ex cards in this set, the odds of finding Mew's card are not very likely. From just pulling packs alone, you have around a 0.9% chance of getting this specific item.

For those truly dedicated to pulling this Pokemon TCG card, they would get the most value if they purchased a booster box instead of individual packs. However, its price tends to vary from one store to another, so consumers should be sure to do the math before they commit to such a purchase.

Where to buy Pokemon TCG 151 cards

Interested consumers have a variety of options at which they can order these cards. However, since the set is yet to be released, many websites are flooded with pre-orders already. The official Pokemon Center site currently has a premium set for the 151 Pokemon TCG expansion, but it's currently sold out.

This Original bundle includes some fancy packaging, as well as a starting kit for those looking to play the game rather than just collect the cards. Though it is currently out of stock, those interested can purchase it once it is resupplied for around $120 USD. Aside from the official Pokemon Center website, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, and eBay all have pre-orders for those interested.

While the upcoming 151 Pokemon TCG English release is a real treat for long-time fans, the Japanese version of the set undeniably has some of the best card varieties out there.