Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 151 global release: Best cards and their launch prices

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 151 has finally been released worldwide in English on September 22, 2023. Unsurprisingly, all Kanto Pokemon are featured here. The biggest shocker in the deck, especially for out-of-the-loop TCG fans, has to be the return of Kadabra since it is usually never printed. Of course, there are also plenty of great cards in this set in terms of monetary value.

For example, Charizard ex's Special Illustration Rare is already selling in the market for over $100, according to sites like TCG Player. This means complete sets of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 151 or its cards could always be scalped and cost more than what's listed on some websites.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 151 is out worldwide now

Expand Tweet

Fans of Generation I will be pleased to find out that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 151 is now available to purchase at the following retailers:

Pokemon Center

Walmart

Target

GameStop

Best Buy

Barnes & Nobles

Amazon

Products include:

Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Box

Elite Trainer Box

Booster Bundle

Binder Collection

151 Poster Collection

Collection - Alakazam ex

Collection - Zapdos ex

Ultra-Premium Collection

Prices will vary based on factors like the retailer you use, your region, etc. For example, US players could get the Ultra Premium Collection for $119.99 at the Pokemon Center. A Booster Bundle from the same seller would only cost $26.94. Keep in mind that many stores already have reported selling out their inventories, so you may have to check for further news about restocking.

Most valuable cards from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 151 at launch

A promotional banner for this new set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

All 151 Kanto Pokemon are featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 151. Some final evolutions even have ex variants, which are more powerful than the standard cards. Here is a list of known ex cards in this set:

Venasaur

Charizard

Blastoise

Arbok

Ninetales

Wigglytuff

Alakazam

Golem

Kangaskhan

Jynx

Zapdos

Mew

Cards with Special Illustration Rares to watch out for in the latest set are:

Alakazam ex

Blastoise ex

Charizard ex

Erika's Invitation

Giovanni's Charisma

Venusaur ex

Zapdos ex

Unsurprisingly, these tend to be the more expensive cards on third-party websites that sell individual cards.

Expand Tweet

For the sake of documentation, here are the most pricey cards from the new set based on TCG Player's Market Price value on September 22, 2023 (launch day):

Charizard ex (Special Illustration Rare): ~$132.28 Erika's Invitation (Special Illustration Rare): ~$77.50 Zapdos ex (Special Illustration Rare): ~$53.48 Erika's Invitation (Ultra Rare): ~$48.95 Venusaur ex (Special Illustration Rare): ~$45.55 Blastoise (Special Illustration Rare): ~$45.11 Mew ex (Ultra Rare): ~$39.68 Mew ex (Hyper Rare): ~$34.34 Charizard ex (Ultra Rare): ~$33.92 Alakazam ex (Special Illustration Rare): ~$25.21

Special Illustration Rares tend to dominate the top ten. Erika's Invitation (Ultra Rare) is interestingly more expensive than other Special Illustration Rare cards, but that shouldn't be surprising to long-time TCG fans.

The cheapest Special Illustration Rare is Giovanni's Charisma, which only costs about $18.06 at launch. Most common and uncommon cards tend to only cost a few cents. Remember, all prices listed here were for launch day. Many cards are expected to become cheaper over time, with a few potentially rising down the line.

Poll : Do you typically like to collect all cards, or just a few ones that interest you? I want everything. I only purchase specific cards. 0 votes