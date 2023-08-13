Pokemon TCG upcoming Paradox cards pack two popular choices

The new trailer for Pokemon TCG showed the new cards that you can add to your decks starting later this year. These critters are none other than the extremely powerful Paradox Pokemon from Generation IX. The release date for this new set of cards was announced to be sometime in Fall 2023, but the exact date has not been shared.

The cards will be divided into two categories based on the game's main story. These categories are 'Ancient' and 'Future.' There will be three under each category, and each critter featured will have a special ability and a special move.

Alongside the new Paradox Pokemon cards, it was also announced that Ace Spec cards will return to the game in 2024.

All Paradox Pokemon cards coming to Pokemon TCG in 2023

The following cards, along with their signature abilities and moves, are coming to Pokemon TCG in Fall 2023:

Ancient cards

Scream Tail with signature attack Roaring Scream.

with signature attack Brute Bonnet with signature ability Toxic Powder and signature attack Rampaging Hammer.

with signature ability and signature attack Roaring Moon with signature attacks Frenzied Gouging and Calamity Storm.

Future cards

Iron Bundle with signature ability Hyper Blower and signature attack Refrigerated Stream.

with signature ability and signature attack Iron Moth with signature ability Thermal Reactor and signature attack Heat Ray.

with signature ability and signature attack Iron Valiant with signature ability Tachyon Bits and signature attack Laser Blade.

The upcoming Paradox Pokemon cards feature excellent design with new holographic art styles. The critters included in the list are each powerful in their own right, and it will be interesting to see how they affect the gameplay meta.

What are Ace Spec cards in Pokemon TCG?

Ace Spec card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

More Ace Spec cards will enter the Pokemon TCG milieu in 2023 and were teased at the end of the Pokemon World Championships 2023.

Ace Spec cards are a classification of trading cards that were released while the Boundaries Crossed expansion was out. These extremely potent item cards can change the game's outcome.

The use of Ace Spec cards is limited to one per deck because of their extreme swinging capacity. One such Ace Spec card is the Crystal Wall, which has the ability to make Black Kyurem-EX's maximum HP 300.