Pokemon TCG Charizard ex Premium Collection revealed: Release date, available cards, and more

The Pokemon Company recently provided trainers worldwide with a look at the Pokemon TCG Charizard ex Premium Collection. The set is slated to be released later this year with a number of exciting cards, booster packs, card sleeves, a code card, and a card protector. With everything announced set to be on offer, it is a collection fans will not want to miss out on.

Pokemon TCG recently received the Obsidian Flames set. The former was released globally on August 11, 2023. The Scarlet and Violet 151 set is slated to arrive on September 22, 2023, focusing solely on the first 151 Pokemon that were introduced in the series.

All available details of Pokemon TCG Charizard ex Premium Collection

The Charizard ex Premium Collection will be launched on October 20, 2023. Trainers can purchase it from the Pokemon Center or other places where Pokemon TCG products are sold.

In the official blog post, the collection is described as follows:

"Charizard ex burns up the opposition's lead with the cunning firepower of a Darkness-type Pokémon! Evolve it from Charmander and Charmeleon, then use its strong Ability and attack to make a roaring comeback. A full set of card sleeves helps keep your deck looking great, and after the battle's done, you can put this special Tera Pokémon ex on display in the durable card protector featuring a handy magnetic closure."

As stated in the announcement, the content of the Charizard ex Premium Collection will include:

One etched foil promo card featuring Charizard ex.

Two foil cards featuring Charmander and Charmeleon.

Six Pokémon TCG booster packs.

One magnetic card protector with a display base.

65 card sleeves featuring Charizard as a Tera Pokémon.

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live.

As mentioned earlier, before the Charizard ex Premium Collection, TCG players will have the option to acquire the unique 151 set that will be released globally later this month. One of its major highlights is the presence of the Kadabra card, almost two decades after its last outing.

The set will comprise the likes of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Mew ex, Alakazam ex, Golem ex, Kangaskhan ex, and plenty more. Keep an eye out for our Pokemon TCG coverage to learn more about the same.