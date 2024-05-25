When does Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable release?

With the new expansion in the Pokemon TCG, Twilight Masquerade, finally released, many fans are enjoying the new cards and experimenting with them in their decks. However, hardcore collectors and battlers already have their sights set on the future toward the next expansion, Shrouded Fable.

While Twilight Masquerade brought a few popular Kitakami creatures to the card game like Ogerpon and Bloodmoon Ursaluna, many card enthusiasts may feel a bit disappointed that the other Kitakami Legends and Mythical have yet to make their appearance.

With Shrouded Fables Pokemon TCG expansion set to release on August 2, 2024, here is everything we know about the upcoming addition.

Everything to know about Pokemon TCG's Shrouded Fables expansion

Shrouded Fables aims to add the last of the new Kitakami Pokemon into the Pokemon TCG (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned, the expansion for the Pokemon TCG will be released worldwide on August 2, 2024. Pre-orders for booster packs and the like are available on the official Pokemon Center website, but shipping for these products is not set to begin until early September, so it may be worth setting a pre-order through a local card shop instead.

The Shrouded Fables expansion aims to add four key Pokemon to the game. The Loyal Three, the gang of bandits that bullied Ogerpon and stole her masks in the Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask expansion. These three miscreants share a Poison typing, but this could change in the Pokemon TCG, with each of the three sporting their secondary types from the main series instead.

Shrouded Fables will also include the Loyal Three's leader Pecharunt and the respective Mythical Pokemon from the ninth generation of the main franchise. Pecharunt has the ability to control the minds of whoever eats the mochi it produces, while it has the playstyle of spreading poison as effectively as possible in the video games.

Pecharunt and its goons are the big draw of this upcoming expansion to the Pokemon TCG (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given its playstyle from the main series, Pecharunt could be interesting to see in the Pokemon TCG. Poison is a status ailment that can inflict creatures in the card game, so its debut and subsequent iterations could feature an ability that plays off of the opponent once they have been inflicted with the condition.

In addition to the Loyal Three and Pecharunt, Kingdra and Revavroom are confirmed to receive ex cards. Revavroom will receive an Electric Tera Typing, so it will be interesting to see how it looks in its artwork. Since it is an ex card, it may also receive special artwork, which could be interesting to see if Twilight Masquerade's Greninja is anything to go off of.

In summary, Shrouded Fables is set to release on August 2, 2024, and will feature the remaining new creatures added in the Kitakami region from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC. However, tons of other creatures featured will be in the expansion that many collectors and battlers alike will find fascinating.