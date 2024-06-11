Things we would love to see in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket was announced by The Pokemon Company in February 2024 and is set to be released in the same year. While fans learned a little bit about the upcoming mobile title from its announcement, there's still plenty that isn't known about TCG Pocket and what it will offer Pokemon fans, especially compared to the Pokemon TCG Live application.

The announcement confirmed that players will be able to open daily Pokemon card packs, stage quick battles with other players, and collect "immersive" cards that have highly detailed and interactive illustrations, there are still features and additions that fans would love to see in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

While every player may be looking for something different from this upcoming game, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the most exciting things we hope to see in TCG Pocket.

Trending

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Five things we hope to see introduced in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Code Card Compatibility

Being able to redeem real TCG cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket would likely be a big plus (Image via Pokemon Center)

In the current state of the Pokemon TCG, trainers can purchase booster packs, pre-constructed decks, boxes, and other TCG products that contain what are known as Code Cards, which contain a text and QR code that can be redeemed in Pokemon TCG Live to receive a digital equivalent in Pokemon TCG Live, and this functionality would likely be a hit in Pokemon TCG Pocket as well.

This would help supplement the daily pack openings that TCG Pocket already provides while allowing trainers to use their hard-earned money to expand their collection just like they would in TCG Live. This may be unlikely since TCG Live isn't a global application while TCG Pocket will have a worldwide release, but it's worth holding out hope for.

2) A Means of Preventing Multi-Account Trading

Multi-account trading could quickly cause problems in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the prospect of trading cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket is exciting, it presents a problem. Specifically, trainers have the potential to create multiple accounts and funnel card trades to one account to collect more quality cards. Given this possibility, hopefully, The Pokemon Company has an answer for multi-account creation and trading that keeps the playing field level.

It would simply diminish the spirit of the game to allow players to make myriad accounts and give themselves hoards of cards by exploiting multiple devices. It's unclear how this exploit could be prevented, but it's certainly a countermeasure worth exploring to avoid trainers gaming the system.

3) Enough Cards and Gameplay Changes to be Dissimilar from TCG Live

Pokemon TCG Pocket should keep itself significantly separate from the TCG Live app (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket has already confirmed in its announcement that it will have cards unique to the game as well as a quick, simplified version of the traditional battles seen in the original TCG. This is a great start, and TCG Pocket should continue this trend by releasing its unique cards/expansions and introducing new modes of gameplay that won't be found in the conventional TCG or TCG Live.

Put plainly, if TCG Pocket is too similar to the original TCG or the TCG Live game, the novelty of Pocket likely won't last, and fans will likely return to physical cards or the traditional card battles in TCG Live. However, by implementing rapid gameplay in the vein of Marvel SNAP or Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links with its unique digital cards, TCG Pocket can forge its own path and remain popular.

4) A Card Marketplace

A Pokemon TCG Pocket marketplace could allow trainers to find specific cards they need (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trading is an excellent start for swapping cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, but what if The Pokemon Company thought in a larger scope? Imagine a TCG Pocket marketplace where trainers could earn some form of currency by selling cards they no longer want and purchasing cards they'd like to use in their decks or add to their collections. It's unlikely, but it would surely be a huge hit with fans.

Obviously, adding a marketplace where singular cards could be purchased runs counter to The Pokemon Company's desire to generate revenue from microtransactions. However, if TPC is willing to take the plunge, the ability to have an open TCG Pocket market could create a thriving economy in the game for years to come, as many games and platforms have already shown.

5) A Single-Player Game Mode of Some Fashion

A more casual audience could benefit from a single-player mode in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the notion of quick player-vs-player battles is interesting for Pokemon TCG Pocket, a single-player mode shouldn't be overlooked. Pokemon TCG Live has its Practice Mode, which is certainly a start, but TCG Pocket could attract a whole new audience of casual non-PvP-oriented players by introducing a single-player game mode with its own progression and AI opponents to battle.

Throw in some rewards for completing single-player challenges and AI battles, and fans who aren't keen on battling other players (especially if they've assembled immensely powerful decks via microtransactions) may stick around to continue opening packs and enjoying the single-player content on their own time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨