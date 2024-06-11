Everything we know about Pokemon TCG Pocket Immersive Cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket's release date is getting closer with each passing day. This new take on the beloved card game has left many fans excited as it brings a new battle system and the ability for players to trade cards with friends. However, some collectors have their hearts set on a new type of card being introduced to the franchise.

Immersive Cards are a new subset of trading card seemingly implemented as an equivilent of the ultra and secret rares of the physical TCG. There is a surprising amount of depth to these cards.

Here is everything to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket's new Immersive Cards.

What are Immersive Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Immersive Cards come with their own cutscenes (Image via The Pokemon Company)

From what is seen in the reveal trailer for Pokemon TCG Pocket, Immersive Cards come in two distinct variants. One of them features the standard art of an ex card with a holographic effect on the creature, showing the Pocket Monster from various angles when the player views it in their collection.

Another type of Immersive Card features animated artwork for a creature and its environment. So far, only Pikachu has been shown with this type of card, but the first expansion for Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to feature Mewtwo, so it is likely that it will receive an Immersive Card as well.

Considering the fact that such few numbers of cards have been showcased and that another variant of Pikachu exists in the first expansion, it would be safe to assume that Immersive Cards will be incredibly rare when the game releases. This has led many to assume that these cards will be virtual counterparts to the physical game's ultra and secret rare cards.

Since the game has yet to even release a private beta, the odds of these cards appearing are unknown (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not much is known about these new Immersive Cards since The Pokemon Company has been very secretive of its recent projects following the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This also means that the odds of these cards dropping from booster packs is unknown since there has been no public or private beta for players to try.

Given that these cards are one of the main selling points for Pokemon TCG Pocket, it is likely that players may receive one of these rare types by completing some kind of release day celebration log-in streak or event. Since these are rare cards that collectors have never seen before, the developers would most likely want to give players one to keep their interest in the game.

With the limited information available, there is little that can be done outside of speculation when it comes to Pokemon TCG Pocket and its many innovations. However, the game is still set to release in 2024, so fans will not have to wait long to find out for themselves.

