Does Deku have a "no-kill rule" in My Hero Academia? Explored

Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, has always been portrayed as a kind and empathetic character in the My Hero Academia series. Unlike other heroes, particularly his classmates, the series has so far depicted Midoriya as someone who can be ruthless in a fight but also forgiving towards the villains.

This portrayal has made fans believe that Deku has a "no-kill rule". However, the recent My Hero Academia: You're Next movie has called this into question. Although it's generally assumed that Deku has a "no-kill rule", nothing has been explicitly stated in the Manga or the Anime so far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the author's opinion.

Deku from My Hero Academia doesn't have a "no-kill rule" anymore

The latest and 4th movie installment of the anime, My Hero Academia: You're Next, features Deku and all of class 1-A fighting against an imposter All Might, Valdo Gollini as Dark Might. The movie ends with Deku killing rather than defeating Dark Might, which is unexpected for his character and leaves room for debate.

Midoriya, as seen throughout the series, has tried to avoid killing villains whenever possible, prioritizing capture and rehabilitation. He even expressed the desire to save Shigaraki, which formed a key part of his hero identity.

However, the story of My Hero Academia: You're Next presents extreme conditions where he is pushed to the edge. This put his previously assumed no-kill rule to question.

What went down in the My Hero Academia: You're Next movie?

Midoriya delivering a final smash to Dark Might (Image via Studio Bones)

Midoriya, who always looked up to All Might as a role model, became enraged when he saw Dark Might. Dark Might was a doppelganger of All Might who trashed all his values and brought chaos. Another contributing factor may have been the sheer display of strength from Valdo that pushed Deku to the edge.

Constant modifications to his body made Dark Might power up to the point where he became a monster. He had overpowered Shoto, Bakugo, and Deku countless times, so the only option left might have been to eliminate him.

By using Anna's quirk of overmodification on Dark Might's nullification power to weaken him, Midoriya and his team saw an opening to attack. Shoto and Bakugo's attack confuses Dark Might, creating an opportunity for Midoriya to deliver his final Manchester smash kick to the villain, sending him flying into his statue. The impact caused Dark Might to die instantly.

In Conclusion

Izuku Midoriya delivering his final smash kick (Image via Studio Bones)

While the manga did not explicitly state that Izuku has a no-kill rule, it did not show him openly killing any villain, either. My Hero Academia: You're Next, while anime canon, is not from the manga timeline per se, leaving room for the fans to draw multiple conclusions.

However, the depiction in the movie is not out of character for him. He is an emotional fighter. While he strives to avoid killing, when the situation calls for difficult choices, he has been shown to be able to make them. The mix of these two characteristics, in this case, led to the villain's death.

This also creates room for internal conflicts and moral questioning of Midoriya's character in the anime, which wasn't present in the manga. A new version of the all-so-innocent and forgiving Midoriya has been seen, which may foreshadow what's to come in the final season of the anime.

