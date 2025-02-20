Did My Hero Academia: You're Next movie turn Deku into a Planetary Level character? Explored

With My Hero Academia: You're Next finally out on Blu-ray, fans have started revisiting the movie. As anime fans would have guessed, the movie had fantastic animation, especially those scenes created by animator Yutaka Nakamura.

Many anime fans consider Yutaka Nakamura as one of the best animators in the industry. They loved his attention to detail and impact frames that make a scene larger than life.

Upon revisiting a similar scene in My Hero Academia: You're Next, one anime fan labeled Deku as a Planetary-level character. So, did the anime movie depict Deku as a Planetary-level character, or did the fan end up exaggerating his powers?

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Deku's final fight scene does not prove he was planetary-level in My Hero Academia: You're Next

As fans started revisiting My Hero Academia: You're Next, one fan was left thrilled by animator Yutaka Nakamura's cut in the movie. Hence, they praised the animator for their animation quality and the protagonist Deku as a planetary-level character. Surprisingly, not many people agreed with the fan's take on Deku as they expressed how the movie never showed him as a planetary-level character.

As one can see in the scene, while Deku is indeed depicted to be strong enough to split a hill,that is far from what a planetary-level character is. A planetary-level character should essentially be strong enough to threaten an entire planet's well-being, which is a power level often showcased by Saitama or characters from Dragon Ball, like Son Goku, Vegeta, and others.

Deku as seen in My Hero Academia: You're Next (Image via BONES)

In comparison, while Deku is strong, he is nowhere near a planetary-level character. There is a chance that Deku's strength in Final War Arc may have been something close to what could pose a threat to his planet, however, that wasn't the case in the anime movie.

Fans' reaction to Deku being called a planetary-level character

Most fans found it really funny when the My Hero Academia fan labeled Deku planetary level for blowing up a mountain. While they did appreciate Yutaka Nakaumura's animation quality, the scene itself depicted no evidence that would prove Deku to be a planetary-level character.

The hill being split into two in My Hero Academia: You're Next (Image via BONES)

Meanwhile, other fans were certain that the My Hero Academia fan themselves did not believe what they said.

"Planetary level...blows up a mountain* Ok kid," one fan said.

"I love mha, but he ain't planetary lil bro, I can recognize that," another fan said.

"Planetary lvl Deku...he setup is crazy," other fan said.

As per them, the anime fan was simply trying to farm some engagement. Hence, they stated a controversial take that was bound to have fans responding to them, increasing their engagement. This theory was also evident from the fact that the account had also subscribed to X Premium.

