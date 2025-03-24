Evanesce performs new song for Netflix's Devil May Cry animated series

Monday, March 24, 2025 saw Netflix officially reveal that rock band Evanescence will perform a new song specifically for the platform’s Devil May Cry animated series. The band posted a snippet of the song to their YouTube channel in the form of a YouTube Short, which featured official promotional material from the anime.

It’s unclear as of this article’s writing where the new song will be used in the Devil May Cry animated series, as it isn’t specified to be an ending theme song. Assuming Evanescence’s new song isn’t used as an ending theme, fans can expect it to be used heavily throughout the series itself considering the promotion surrounding it.

Evanescence’s new song for Netflix’s Devil May Cry series launches on Friday, March 28

Evanescence’s new song for Netflix’s Devil May Cry animated series is titled “Afterlife,” and will launch on streaming services on Friday, March 28, 2025. Evanescence will stream a lyric video with exclusive clips from the upcoming animated series on Thursday at 12 PM Eastern Time. The video will be uploaded to the band’s official YouTube channel, where the aforementioned preview of the song was also posted.

As also mentioned above, it’s unclear where the song will be used in the series. As of this article’s writing, the opening theme is confirmed to be Limp Bizkit’s “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle),” confirmed by Netflix several weeks ago. Netflix also revealed the accompanying opening visual sequence. While an ending theme has yet to be announced, its unclear if the upcoming series will have one given its classification as an animated series rather than an anime.

Johnny Yong Bosch stars in the series’ English-dubbed version as protagonist Dante. Additional English dub cast includes Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary, Hoon Lee as White Rabbit, the late Kevin Conroy as VP Baines in a posthumous role, Robbie Daymond as Vergil, and Chris Coppola as Enzo. Currently announced Japanese cast includes Toshiyuki Morikawa as Dante, Fumiko Orikasa as Lady, and Hiroaki Hirata as Virgil.

The first season is confirmed to have eight episodes, and will primarily feature characters Dante, Vergil, and Lady. The series was initially announced by Adi Shankar in November 2018, who at the time said it “will join Castlevania in what we’re now calling the bootleg multiverse.” The first season’s scripts were finished by Shankar and Alex Larsen in November 2021. Studio Mir is animating the series, which is already confirmed to have multiple seasons planned.

The series will adapt the original videogame series of the same name from creator Hideki Kamiya and developer/publisher Capcom. The franchise’s first release came in August 2001, with the series’ last mainline release coming in 2019 in the form of the fifth main entry. A mobile-phone game called Peak of Combat was released in 2024.

