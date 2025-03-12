Netflix's Devil May Cry unveils official trailer and additional cast ahead of April 2025 premiere

On March 12, 2025, Netflix released the official trailer for the Devil May Cry anime. The trailer not only confirmed the release date for April 3, 2025 but also introduced some new voice cast members. Netflix will stream the anime series on its platform.

The Devil May Cry anime is based on a fantasy game created by Hideki Kamiya at Capcom Studios. The game series has inspired various media projects, including light novel adaptations, a comic and manga adaptation, multiple anime adaptations, and a film adaptation.

The Devil May Cry anime set to be released on April 3, 2025

The official trailer for the Devil May Cry anime opened with a focus on Dante, the anime's protagonist, fighting against numerous forces. A rabbit-like character was highlighted, resembling the series' antagonist. The trailer continued by introducing new characters whom the protagonist fought pretty easily.

The second part of the trailer showcased the protagonist's encounters with the anime's supporting cast. The final section revealed the arrival of Virgil, Dante's blood brother. The trailer concluded with the announcement of the anime's release date: April 3, 2025 (Spring 2025 Anime Season).

The newly announced dub voice cast includes Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary, Hoon Lee as White Rabbit, Kevin Conroy as VP Baines, and Chris Coppola as Enzo. The anime will be produced by the animation studio Mir, which is known for its anime adaptation of the popular manhwa Lookism.

Johnny Yong Bosch will lend his voice to the main protagonist, Dante. He is well-known for voicing iconic characters in English dubs, including Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach, Giyu Tomioka from Demon Slayer, Yanagi from Horimiya, Bam/Viole from Tower of God, and Nobita Nobi from Doraemon.

The anime's first season will feature eight episodes and will span multiple seasons. The Devil May Cry game previously received an anime adaptation in 2007 from the animation studio Madhouse (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End).

Devil May Cry synopsis

Dante, as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Studio Mir)

As of this article's publication, the anime's production team has yet to reveal an official synopsis. However, it will focus on three characters: Dante, Virgil, and Lady (a human Devil Hunter).

The game series follows the story of Dante, the son of the overpowered demon Sparda, who battles demons around the world. Dante's purpose is to avenge his mother's death and confront the corruption of his brother, Virgil.

