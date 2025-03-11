JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off movie Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe live-action unveils new trailer ahead of May 2025 premiere

On March 11, 2025, the upcoming live-action movie of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off, Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe, unveiled its main trailer ahead of its premiere on May 23, 2025. The film is produced by NHK Enterprises and P.I.C.S. studios.

Ad

The Jojo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Hirohiko Araki. The new project is based on the original Jojo's Bizarre Adventure manga series by the same author and consists of one-shots. The spin-off series started its serialization in July 1997 and has 2 volumes in publication (Japanese and English).

Live-action of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe unveils main trailer

Ad

Trending

The main trailer for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off's live-action movie commenced with a focus on the main protagonist walking through the streets. The trailer then featured some footage from the live-action, featuring some side characters and their interaction with the main protagonist. At the end, the release date was revealed as May 23, 2025.

This particular movie will adapt the first chapter from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off, Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe, titled The Confessional Room. It started in December 2020 and has so far released 9 episodes (excluding the upcoming movie).

Ad

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off movie features Issei Takahashi as Rohan Kishibe, and Kazutaka Watanabe as the director. Moreover, Yasuko Kobayashi serves as the scriptwriter, Isao Tsuge as the costume designer, and Naruyoshi Kikuchi as the music composer.

This JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off series received an anime adaptation, comprising 4 OVA episodes. This adaptation was animated by David Productions (Fire Force) and included staff members like Toshiyuki Katou (storyboard director of Fire Force season 2) as the director, scriptwriter, and storyboard director.

Ad

The voice casting in the anime includes Rohan Kishibe voiced by Takahiro Sakurai (Getou from Jujutsu Kaisen), Kouichi Hirose by Yuuki Kaji (Rayne from Mashle), Yukako Yamagishi by Mamiko Noto (Elsa from Re:ZERO), and Mikitaka Hasekura by Yasuyuki Kase (Kankurou from Naruto).

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan synopsis

Rohan Kishibe as seen in the live-action trailer (Image via NHK Enterprises and P.I.C.S)

The spin-off is an action-mystery series that tells the tale of Rohan Kishibe, an aspiring mangaka, looking for inspiration to draw his new manga that will combine realism with art style. To make such an amazing piece of work, the mangaka travels the world looking for inspiration, using his Stand 'Heaven's Door.' This stand allows Rohan to read into any person and even alter their memories at his own will.

Ad

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback