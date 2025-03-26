More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers manga enters indefinite hiatus

More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers manga is set to enter a sudden long hiatus, according to the latest update from the mangaka, Yuki Kanamaru, and Kadokawa's Young Ace Magazine on their respective X (formerly Twitter) accounts on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. As such, the rom-com manga won't publish a new chapter in the magazine's upcoming issue.

As per a statement released by Young Ace Magazine's editorial department, More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers manga will be on a long-term break to ensure Yuki Kanamaru gets enough time to prepare and publish the manga's final part at a proper pace. Notably, Kanamaru's manga has been serialized in Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine since March 2018, with its individual chapters collected into 13 tankobon volumes.

More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers manga officially set to go on a break in Young Ace magazine

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the official X handle of Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine, @YA_Henshubu, released a statement from the editorial department to announce the long hiatus of Yuki Kanamaru's More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers manga. According to the announcement, the rom-com manga will be on a break starting with the May issue of Young Ace magazine, which goes on sale on April 4, 2025.

The message from the magazine's editorial department in Japanese, when translated into English, reads as follows:

"Thank you for always reading 'More than a couple, less than a lover'/ The graduation of Jiro and the others is approaching, and the story is moving toward its conclusion, but after discussions with Mr. Kanamaru, we have decided that we need some preparation time in order to thoroughly reconsider the development up to the end, and to continue posting at a stable pace, so we will be taking a long hiatus from this month's issue."

The editorial department has apologized to fans who were looking forward to the release of More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers manga's new chapter on the latest issue of Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine. Moreover, the timings of the resumption of the serialization will be announced in the Young Ace's main magazine and the official X handle.

The statement also includes a long message from Yuki Kanamaru, who comments on the series' progress, including how they want to maintain the quality, the primary reason behind the hiatus. In addition, Yuki Kanamaru has shared a comment on their official X account. The author's comments read as follows:

"I'm very sorry to everyone who always supports me for keeping you waiting for the continuation of the story. I am doing well myself. This decision was made because I wanted to once again cherish the idea of each month's story coming together into one big narrative."

Notably, in the endnotes for the manga's 13th volume, Yuki Kanamaru confirmed that the series would enter its final arc with the 14th volume. However, the mangaka hasn't explicitly revealed how many chapters are left before the story ends.

More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers manga gained massive popularity following its anime adaptation, which released 12 episodes from October 2022 to December 2022 under the production of Studio MOTHER. Crunchyroll streamed the episodes in global regions as they aired on Japanese channels.

About the manga

Akari, as seen in the 13th volume cover (Image via Yuki Kanamaru/Kadokawa)

More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers manga centers around Jiro Yakuin, a high school student, who is paired with Akari Watanabe as part of a class called the Marriage Practical. According to the rules, they are supposed to live together and act as married couples to earn points.

Jiro and Akari want to earn as many credits as possible to exchange partners with their respective crushes. However, as they reluctantly begin their fake marriage performance, unexpected feelings blossom between them.

