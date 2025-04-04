The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13: Maomao an co become masseurs as a ghost enters the Diamond Pavilion

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13 was released on March 4, 2025. The episode commenced the second cour of the sequel with Xiaolan's worries about her future employment. Fortunately, Shisui claimed to have some connections. Following her, Maomao and Xiaolan entered a bathhouse, following Shisui and becoming masseurs for the local consorts of the Palace.

The next day, Maomao arrived at the bathhouse with one of the new maids of the Jade Pavilion. Lady Lishu also arrived at the bathhouse but looked worried. After giving her a special service, Maomao and the company were given chilled juice as a prize. However, while they enjoyed the juice, Lady Lishu revealed that the Diamond Pavilion's bathhouse might have a ghost inside it.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13: Maomao and Xiaolan enjoy temporary employment with Shisui as the Diamond Pavilion's bathhouse gets haunted by a ghost

Maomao and Xiaolin as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13, titled The Baths, commenced with a focus on the eunuch selection corner of the Imperial Palace as a beautiful eunuch (just like Jinshi) was just added to the palace's servants. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13 then shifted to the female protagonist walking with Xiaolan, as the latter shared her worries about the future.

In the next few years, Xiaolan's duty at the Imperial Palace would end. So, she needed a job to avoid unemployment. As expected, Maomao was impressed by Xiaolan's consciousness, but couldn't think of any connections where she could recommend her friend. As these two were walking by, they crossed paths with Shisui, who told them that she had some connections.

So, Maomao and Xiaolan followed her and entered a local bathhouse where some maids were taking baths. After taking baths there and freshening up, Shisui took Maomao and Xiaolan to a higher bathhouse for low-ranking consorts. Surprisingly, everyone here knew about Shisui's identity. Shisui then revealed herself as a masseuse in this bathhouse.

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13 saw Maomao take this chance and showcase the skills she learned at her Consort House. She brought a thread to the bathhouse, asking the consorts to let her remove their hair. As expected, she was a veteran at this, and Maomao's first day fetched a good name.

As the day ended, Shisui revealed that the bathhouse's masseur had retired, leaving the position empty. So, if Xiaolan acted as a make-believe masseur and did a good job, the Imperial Palace might hire her as a professional masseur. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13 saw Maomao, Xiaolan, and Shisui continuously visiting the bathhouse every day, making a good name among the consorts.

However, one day, the newly hired triplet maids at the Jade Pavilion questioned Maomao regarding her whereabouts. The triplets wanted their youngest to enjoy her time at the Pavilion, and as Maomao was of the same age as her, they wanted these two to bond. So, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13 saw Maomao invite the youngest triplet to the bathhouse.

Everyone is enjoying juice with Lady Lishu (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Even though it was hard for the triplet to blend in with new people, she eventually did well. During this time, Lady Lishu was also spotted at the bathhouse. Maomao immediately rushed towards her to ask what she needed because, as one of the four highest-ranking consorts, it was strange for Ladu Lishu to visit a bathhouse for low-ranking consorts.

After giving Lady Lishu a proper massage and skin treatment, Maomao and company were awarded some chilled juice. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 13 saw Maomao's group follow Lady Lishu to a shade where everyone enjoyed their juice.

Maomao then repeated her question about Lady Lishu's arrival at the bathhouse. After hesitating, Lady Lishu's maid replied that the bathhouse of the Diamond Pavilion (the place in the Imperial Palace dedicated to Lady Lishu) was haunted by a ghost.

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More