The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16: Maomao is kidnapped as Jinshi's mother returns in disguise

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16 was released on April 25, 2025. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16 saw Maomao monitoring Luomen's actions inside the Jade Pavilion, hoping to learn more from him. However, as she connected events through the hints given by Luomen's description, she was led towards the person who might be behind the recent poisoning of the consorts.

As she was about to catch the culprit, Suirei entered the room, threatening Maomao to keep her mouth shut or else Shisui would be sacrificed. As it was risky to act on the site, Maomao agreed to be kidnapped and taken outside the Imperial Pavilion. On the other hand, Lady Ah-Duo, Jinshi's real mother, disguises herself as the male protagonist because he is busy with something regarding Maomao.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16: Maomao gets cornered as Lady Ah-Duo enters the Imperial Palace

Maomao, the quack doctor, and Luomen as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16, titled Festering Resentment, commenced with a focus on Maomao as she thought back to Jinshi's statement about how he wanted her to keep fearing the hairpin he gifted to the female protagonist. Maomao then picked up the hairpin and was off to the doctor's room, as she was too embarrassed to wear it.

After reaching the room, she saw Luomen engaged in a conversation with the quack doctor. Luomen then gave the quack doctor a list of precautions that were to be made around the Jade Pavilion to protect Lady Gyokuyou's unborn baby. As expected, Maomao was impressed by her stepfather's thinking and took it to school so that the students could mass-manufacture it.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16 then saw Maomao entering the school and confronting the teacher about the piece of recommendation. The teacher immediately recognized the paper's writing (as Luomen was a part of the Imperial Palace in the past). As they conversed, the teacher revealed that Luomen had posted a similar paper in the past.

Maomao and Shenlu as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

This didn't make sense in Maomao's mind (as many lives were risked due to the neglect of these rules). So, she rushed outside to think with an open mind. Eventually, she rushed towards the nurse's office to get more clues. The nurse at the office was old, meaning they might have an idea of the paper Luomen posted during his first time at the Imperial Palace.

In a deep conversation with the head nurse, Lady Shenlu, Maomao soon realized that the nurse resented the previous Emperor because he defiled young consorts, who then became a part of the nurse's office. The lives of these nurses were ruined because no one wanted to marry someone who was already defiled at a very young age.

So, to avenge themselves, the nurses started sabotaging the consort's pregnancies. Firstly, they removed Luomen's old paper of recommendation, which led to the death of Lady Lihua's first child due to lead poisoning. Later on, in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6, Lady Shenlu gives the recipe for the abortion-causing perfume to Lady Shin.

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16 then saw Maomao not investigating anymore, because this might get her into trouble. As she was about to leave, a cabinet of books attracted her attention. As Maomao looked into the cabinet to select a book, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16 saw the entry of Suirei into the nurse's office.

Suirei blatantly claimed that Maomao had already discovered Shenlu's secret, leaving the nurse dumbfounded. Maomao considered running, but due to her long-running injuries, she avoided running and tried negotiating with Suirei. However, Suirei wanted Maomao to keep quiet and told her to keep her mouth shut, or else she would kill Shisui.

Looking at Shisui's terrified face in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16, Maomao recommends they take their beef somewhere else. Suirei then demanded that Maomao mount a carriage, as she would be taken to a place outside the Imperial Palace. Helpless, Maomao had no choice but to comply.

Lady Ah-Duo as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

On the other hand, Lakan organized a meeting with Jinshi and Master Shishou, the head of the Shi clan. During their meeting, Lakan revealed the design of a Feifa (gun), which was used to assassinate Jinshi, and speculated that the Shi clan might be behind this. However, Master Shishou didn't know anything about the gun design.

When Jinshi returned to his palace, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16, Lady Ah-Duo, Jinshi's biological mother, was impersonating him because he was out, looking into a case regarding Maomao. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16 ended with a focus on Maomao, who was kidnapped and taken outside the Imperial Palace.

