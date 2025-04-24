The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80: Lady Loulan risks it all to help Maomao escape the Iron Fortress

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80 was released on April 24, 2025, on MangaPlus! and saw Maomao easily escaping the Pit by grilling its venomous snakes and leaving behind senile animals and insects. As the guard came to check on her, he was surprised after looking at a little girl beating the torture chamber, which even the strongest were afraid of.

Afterwards, the guard allowed Maomao to escape the Pit and take the horse to escape the Iron Fortress. However, Maomao was tempted by a smell and went upstairs. There, she witnessed people making gunpowder. However, Lady Loulan arrived there and set the gunpowder on fire. This distracted everyone as Maomao and Lady Loulan united and searched for an escape from the fortress.

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80: Maomao easily beats the torture chamber as Lady Loulan unveils her true motive

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80, titled Feifa, commenced where it left off in the previous episode, as Lady Shenmei ordered her guards to throw Maomao into the Pit, on the recommendation of Lady Loulan. The Pit is a historical torture chamber where a criminal is placed with dangers like venomous snakes and left at their mercy until the criminal dies.

Funnily enough, Maomao turned her visit to the Pit into an extravaganza. She hunted down the venomous snakes and grilled them on her hairpin. As claimed by Maomao in The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80, the snakes were full of pre-hibernation fats that were nutritious. However, the entire meal needed salt.

As Maomao was enjoying grilled snakes, the guard entered the Pit's room to check on Maomao and was left dumbfounded, witnessing the female protagonist feasting on snakes. Maomao then revealed that there were only a few venomous snakes in the Pit, which she devoured, and that the remaining species were senile and non-venomous.

The guard then expressed the desire to help Maomao. Upon Maomao's asking, the guard revealed that Kyou-u wanted him to help the female protagonist escape the Iron Fortress as soon as possible. Moreover, as Maomao also took the blame for everything that had happened, the guard also wanted to help the female protagonist. So, he told Maomao to escape by stealing a horse.

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80 then saw Maomao exiting the Pit's door as she smelled something interesting. Her interests compelled her to follow the smell and go upstairs, leaving the guard astonished again. As Maomao reached the source of the smell, she came across a warm room filled with cow dung and a lot of workers.

As claimed by Maomao in The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80, the workers were heating the dung to create a powder-like substance that could act as gunpowder. As Maomao schemed the escape from the fortress without alerting the worker, Lady Loulan arrived at the spot out of nowhere. The workers got worried for the consort, asking her to leave the place that was unfitting for her rank.

However, Lady Loulan wanted the workers to flee as she claimed that the Iron Fortress was about to go on fire. The workers stood in confusion, unable to move from their place. To make them move, Lady Loulan threw a bag of silver coins, which distracted the workers as they started picking up the coins. During this moment, Lady Loulan set the gunpowder in the room on fire.

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80 then saw a large blast inside the room, which set the fortress on fire. Maomao, who was awestruck by Lady Loulan's move, picked her up. Lady Loulan then asked Maomao about her well-being, as Maomao saw Shisui's face on the consort. Lady Loulan then rushed upstairs, claiming to look for an exit, as Maomao followed her.

