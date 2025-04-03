The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 review: The fan-favorite chapter done justice, with some much-needed improvisations

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 was released on March 28, 2025. The installment adapted the famous 'frog scene' chapter, showcasing one of the closest encounters between Maomao and Jinshi. Given the sequel's history of removing any sort of humor from the source, the scene was expected to come out great, and as expected, everything surpassed the fandom's expectations.

As teased in the previous scene, Jinshi doesn't let go of Maomao after she falls on him. By adding this anime-original scene, alongside the elevation of the scene where their lips closed and the tantrum they had, TOHO Animation Studio and OLM successfully raised the fan-favorite chapter by making it more sensual and more romantic than the source material.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the opinions of the writer.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 review: Maomao and Jinshi's closest scene adapted immaculately through some clever changes

Maomao and Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 saw Maomao and Jinshi locked in a deadlock while they tried to escape the cave. As an anime-original addition, the sequel showed Maomao trying to free herself from Jinshi. However, he persisted, adding to the scene's tension, hinting that the next episode might adapt to the 'frog scene' with some changes.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 commenced where it left off, as Maomao and Jinshi stared at each other for a few seconds. Afterward, Maomao again tried to set herself free, but this time, she grabbed the 'thing' between Jinshi's reveal, exposing his secret as a fake eunuch. However, things didn't end there.

Jinshi and Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Accompanied by the exposure of Jinshi's secret was the close encounter between him and Maomao, fueled by Maomao's comments on Jinshi's 'thing.' As seen in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12, the female protagonist consistently called Jinshi's 'thing' a frog, the intensity of which was raised compared to the source material (manga/light novel).

Eventually, Jinshi couldn't handle the insult and tried to get physical with Maomao. An interesting thing about this is Maomao's behavior, as she doesn't resist any of Jinshi's moves. This proved yet again that the romantic relationship between Jinshi and Maomao might be two-sided.

The tantrum between them, as shown in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12, before the male protagonist got physical, was also elevated and went on for quite a few minutes. This was another improvisation to make the final encounter between these two characters look more 'natural' as a way for Jinshi to vent his anger, not him trying to force himself onto Maomao.

Lastly, while Jinshi was holding Maomao down, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 saw a repeated focus on their lips, continuously portraying the scene as a 'romantic' encounter, even though it was established as 'Jinshi venting his anger out on Maomao.'

Jinshi and Maomao have always had a complex relationship, with the former having feelings for the latter. However, the female protagonist shows disgust towards the male protagonist, but she has yet to admit any sort of hatred towards him.

So, the dual nature of the 'frog scene' might be a clever gesture from the sequel's production staff to keep the fans wondering whether the feelings between these two characters might still be consensual or not.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 review: A humourless adaptation persists

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

As seen from the previous episodes of The Apothecary Diaries season 2, the anime sequel might be excluding every scene that might speak 'funny,' or 'hilarious.' The central reason behind this might be the studio's attempt to attract a broader audience.

In The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12, a few of Maomao's chibi faces (which have been excluded in the past episodes, too) were excluded. While adding humor might always be a plus (as seen in The Apothecary Diaries season 1), the sequel's production team might strive for something a little higher.

Final thoughts

With the 'frog scene' adapted in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12, the series' future might again focus on the politics around the Imperial Palace. This might see the series' popularity receding again. While the series manages to stay at the top in Japan, the international fans might favor a more humorous adaptation without much focus on the politics.

