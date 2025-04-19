The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16 will be released on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels like Nippon Television, Animax, and others. According to the designated timings, international fans can stream it on Crunchyroll.
The previous episode saw Maomao rectifying Xiaolan's mistake by using the broken ice and making a delectable ice cream dessert, which the eunuch happily accepted. However, the second part revealed that Lady Gyokuyou's unborn baby was upside down, requiring surgery for delivery. For this, Luomen was summoned to the Imperial Palace.
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16 release date and time for all major regions
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16 will be released on April 25, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This release schedule is specific for audiences residing in Japan and will vary for the rest of the world.
According to different time zones, the schedule is as follows:
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16: Where to watch?
For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16 will air on local TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode at its local time. Anime lovers can also access the series on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.
For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16 will be available on Crunchyroll approximately two and a half hours after its broadcast in Japan. The series is also available on Netflix but requires a subscription.
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 recap
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 1, titled Ice, commenced where it left off in the previous installment as the eunuch was mourning the loss of his ice as Xiaolan was standing scared of what her recklessness might bear fruit to. However, Maomao entered the case and asked for some time, rushing towards the clinic with Xiaolan.
Maomao then asked Jinshi for some ingredients with permission to use the kitchen. Even though he was reluctant, he eventually approved of Maomao's advice. Maomao then took the broken ice to the kitchen, broke it even more, and made a milk-flavored ice for the eunuch to present to Lady Loulan. In the end, everyone was happy with the outcome that Maomao had created.
The installment's second part saw Lady Gyokuyou revealing that her unborn baby was kicking her abnormally. This led to Maomao examining her. After a very deep examination, the female protagonist concluded that Lady Gyokuyou's unborn baby was placed upside down inside her womb and would need surgery to deliver it into this world alive.
As there weren't any experienced doctors in the Imperial Palace, Maomao recommended the re-summoning of her stepfather, Luomen, to the Imperial Palace, who was kicked out due to a mistake with Lady Ah-Duo. Even though Hongniang was reluctant about letting a criminal deliver her consort's baby, there was no choice. Eventually, Luomen entered the Imperial Palace.
Read Also: The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 full highlights
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16: What to expect? (speculative)
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16 is titled Festering Resentment. As suggested by the title, the next episode might see the reopening of some old wounds caused by Luomen to the officials of the Imperial Palace.
Additionally, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16 might see an encounter between Maomao and Luomen after a very long time, where she might reveal Lady Gyokuyou's condition and learn some more things about her risky pregnancy.
