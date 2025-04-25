The Apothecary Diaries chapter 81: Release date and time, countdown, and more

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 81 will be released on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 12 am JST. Like the previous chapters, chapter 81 will be available on Manga Up!, the official app of Square Enix magazine.

The previous episode saw Maomao escaping the Pit with flying colors. However, she then came across a room where some workers were synthesizing gunpowder from cow feces. As Maomao planned her escape, Lady Loulan appeared and set the gunpowder on fire. This diverted the attention from Maomao as both then looked for an escape from the Iron Fortress.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries.

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 81 release date and time

Maomao and Shisui as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 81 is set to be published on May 25, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time. The release schedule of the upcoming chapter will vary according to different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 8 pm Saturday May 24, 2025 Eastern Time 11 pm Saturday May 24, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4 am Saturday May 24, 2025 Central European Time 4 am Saturday May 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 am Saturday May 24, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 am Sunday May 25, 2025 Japan Standard Time 12 am Sunday May 25, 2025 Australian Central Time 1:30 pm Sunday May 25, 2025

Where to read The Apothecary Diaries chapter 81?

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Square Enix's Manga Up! website is the only official way for global fans to access The Apothecary Diaries chapter 81. The manga service is available for readers worldwide, and they can access the platform through its website and official app. New chapters are released in various fragments, ranging from 3-4 in quantity. The first few chapters of the series are free, and new chapters require 'XP' points.

Fans in Japan can read the chapter through the official magazine release, Monthly Big Gangan, of The Apothecary Diaries. Moreover, local fans can also access this chapter on Square Enix's Japanese web platform, Gangan Online.

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80 recap

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 80, titled Feifa, commenced with Maomao being thrown inside the Pit. However, she skillfully tackled the situation by killing the venomous snakes and eating them. This surprised the guard who entered the Pit to check on the female protagonist.

The guard then allowed Maomao to leave the Pit in exchange for helping everyone from the staff. However, as she was about to escape, Maomao caught a whiff of something interesting and went upstairs. After reaching the upper floor, she discovered a room filled with gunpowder, synthesized by a bunch of workers.

Lady Loulan as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The workers were using cow dung to create a powder-like substance that could work as gunpowder. As Maomao devised a plan to escape without alerting the workers, Lady Loulan arrived at the scene. The consort asked the workers to leave as the Iron Fortress was about to blow. After distracting the workers' attention with silver coins, Lady Loulan lit the gunpowder on fire.

This created a blast that set the Iron Fortress on fire. Maomao picked up Lady Loulan as both asked about each other's well-being. Lady Loulan rushed to the top of the Iron Fortress, claiming that there might be an escape there. Maomao then followed the consort.

What to expect from The Apothecary Diaries chapter 81? (Speculative)

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries chapter 81 is titled The Ambush. As hinted at from the climax of the previous installment, the next episode will see Maomao and Lady Loulan escape the Iron Fortress.

Moreover, the fire in the Iron Fortress will also alert Lady Shenmei, who might come to the scene looking for the culprit behind it. This might also unveil the true image of Lady Loulan before the Shi clan.

