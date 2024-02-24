10 best anime to watch if you like Ninja Kamui

Ninja Kamui has quickly become a fan-favorite anime thanks to its thrilling ninja action blended with science fiction elements. Fans are captivated by former ninja Joe Higan's revenge quest, facing cyborgs, rival ninjas, and more with his lethal skills. As anticipation builds for each new episode, viewers may seek similar anime to enjoy after this season concludes.

Luckily, numerous outstanding series offer similar themes of ninja combat, martial arts, Japanese feudal aesthetics, and dark, engaging narratives. If you can’t get enough of Ninja Kamui and are looking for your next anime obsession, these 10 series should definitely be on your watch list.

Top 10 anime picks for Ninja Kamui fans

1. Basilisk

Basilisk (Image via Gonzo)

Basilisk is a top choice for Ninja Kamui fans craving more feudal Japan shinobi action. The story revolves around two rival ninja clans, Iga Tsubagakure and Kouga Manjidani, who have been sworn enemies for 400 years. When the shogun orders them to fight to the death to determine Japan’s next rulers, the blood feud erupts in a spectacular and supernatural fashion.

Like Ninja Kamui, Basilisk blends fantastic ninja abilities with gritty martial arts action and violence. Viewers who love Joe Higan’s ruthless quest for vengeance will surely appreciate the depths all the characters go to exact revenge and honor their fallen. With exotic locales, forbidden romance, and stylized battle scenes, Basilisk captures the classic allure of ninja lore.

2. Samurai 7

Samurai 7 (Image via Gonzo)

Inspired by Akira Kurosawa's classic film Seven Samurai, this anime re-imagines the story in a futuristic sci-fi setting plagued by warring factions. It follows farmers from a poor village who hire skilled samurai ronin to defend them against bandits trying to seize their crops. The seven warriors assembled represent a diverse mixture of personalities and combat abilities.

As the series progresses, viewers are treated to exhilarating mech battles balanced by compelling character drama and introspection. Stylish gunfights and sword duels abound, providing plenty of entertainment value. While perhaps a bit slower-paced than Ninja Kamui, Samurai 7 nonetheless captures the spirit of classic samurai cinema through its sci-fi lens.

3. Sengoku Basara: Samurai Kings

Sengoku Basara: Samurai Kings (Image via Production I.G)

Sengoku Basara's epic plot, which combines ninja combat, politics, and battle, will captivate viewers. Set during Japan's tumultuous Sengoku period, the anime follows two warring generals battling their armies across medieval Japan in hopes of uniting the nation by force.

The generals command ginormous armies featuring legions of elite ninja warriors using all manner of weapons and jutsu. The ninja characters display astonishing combat prowess, such as Sasuke Sarutobi’s electrified shurikens and Hanzo Hattori’s spearfighting skills.

4. Afro Samurai

Afro Samurai (Image via Gonzo)

This sleeper hit anime has garnered a cult following for its unique hip-hop-infused take on the wandering samurai tale. It follows Afro, a master swordsman, through dystopian, feudal Japan on a quest to punish those responsible for his father’s murder.

As a child, Afro witnessed Justice cruelly cut down his father in a duel before claiming the coveted “Number One Headband." Now, as an adult, Afro carves his way through Justice’s army of henchmen, mutants, assassins, and ninjas to reclaim the headband for himself.

Featuring stunning animation and choreography, Afro Samurai exemplifies style in motion. Ninja fans will love all the Shadow Warriors action scenes and lethal gameplay.

5. Rurouni Kenshin

Rurouni Kenshin (Image via Studio Gallop and Studio Deen)

While lighter in tone than Ninja Kamui, Rurouni Kenshin places its thematic focus on an assassin seeking redemption. The story follows Himura Kenshin, once feared across Japan as the merciless swordsman “Battousai the Manslayer.”

Now a peaceful wanderer of the Meiji era, Kenshin uses his blade only to protect the innocent while atoning for his blood-drenched past. When Tokyo spirals into turmoil from faction wars and political unrest, Kenshin continually puts his life on the line to uphold justice.

Backed by a cast of fighters, vigilantes, and ninjas, viewers are treated to heaps of chambara action and drama. Rurouni Kenshin masterfully explores heavy philosophical themes around morality and the sanctity of life through slick swordplay and likable characters.

6. Samurai Champloo

Samurai Champloo (Image via Manglobe)

This modern classic anime series blends hip-hop influences with samurai action to fantastic effect. It follows Mugen and Jin, two wayward ronin, on an alternately comedic and intense journey across Edo period Japan in search of "the samurai who smells of sunflowers." Along the way, they meet young Fuu, who tricks them into helping her find that mysterious warrior.

Featuring slick animation and choreography, Samurai Champloo never fails to entertain with its kinetic sword battles. Mugen and Jin's contrasting yet complementary fighting styles make for compelling viewing. Fans who love Ninja Kamui's action will surely appreciate the creativity behind each unforgettable confrontation.

7. Dororo

Dororo (Image via MAPPA and Tezuka Productions)

In war-ravaged feudal Japan, a young thief struggles to reclaim his stolen humanity while battling demons across the countryside. Having been born without limbs, skin, eyes, or ears due to a pact made by his power-hungry father, Hyakki seeks prosthetics forged from supernatural monsters to make himself whole again.

With young orphan girl Dororo faithfully by his side, Hyakki slashes through hordes of grotesque foes during his travels, discovering the true meaning of humanity along the way. Blending thoughtful introspection with visceral action, Dororo makes for an immensely entertaining viewing experience.

Ninja Kamui fans will surely appreciate Hyakki’s inventive prosthetic fighting style as he battles all manner of sinister, shapeshifting demons. From Monkey Woman to Hags and beyond, Hyakki proves an engaging warrior protagonist on par with Joe from Ninja Kamui.

8. Gintama

Gintama (Image via Sunrise)

While less focused on revenge, Gintama should still greatly appeal to Ninja Kamui fans craving outrageous characters in a sci-fi Edo-era Japan setting. Taking place in an alternate late-Edo period conquered by aliens, viewers follow Gintoki Sakata, a sweet-toothed ronin willing to do any odd job for cash among the weirdness of alien-occupied city life.

Backed by his eccentric crew of cohorts, Gintoki repeatedly becomes embroiled in all manner of misadventures, political turmoil, and supernatural mysteries. Despite the show’s wackiness, when the swords come out and combat begins, the animation and fight choreography are always slick.

The series incorporates different historical groups like radical Jōi rebels and the Shinsengumi police force, to create compelling character drama. For a delightful blend of ridiculous antics, sharp humor, and sci-fi samurai action, Gintama is a must-see for Ninja Kamui fans.

9. Nabari No Ou

Nabari No Ou (Image via J.C.Staff)

Nabari No Ou focuses on shy middle school student Miharu, who becomes the coveted ruler of Nabari, a secret magical world lurking beneath modern Japan. As factions repeatedly attack, seeking to sway Miharu’s power, viewers are continually entertained by the exploits of dueling ninja clans struggling for dominance.

With characters wielding special ninja arts and shapeshifting abilities, there are plenty of surprises and intrigue to be had. The show boasts gorgeously fluid animation during its action scenes, bringing ninja swordplay and jutsu combat to life.

Like Ninja Kamui, Nabari No Ou also juggles themes of revenge, betrayal, and corruption amidst all its mystical action. For those wanting magic and fantasy blended with their ninjas, this hidden gem delivers.

10. Naruto

Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

No recommendations of great ninja anime would be complete without mentioning the wildly popular series Naruto. Following Naruto Uzumaki, a rambunctious young ninja striving to become the village’s leader, viewers are treated to epic world-building and mythos surrounding the ninja villages and clans.

Backed by a memorable cast of heroes and villains with their own unique combat abilities, Naruto exemplifies the greatest strengths of the genre. Any fan of Ninja Kamui is certain to lose themselves within this sprawling ninja epic spanning over 700 episodes.

We witness Naruto himself harness extraordinary shadow clones and summon jutsu while facing numerous threats from competing villages and the criminal ninja organization Akatsuki. Naruto melds thrilling action, rich lore, and deep character arcs into a classic, highly bingeable anime.

Conclusion

For any Ninja Kamui fans hungry for more stories featuring deadly ninjas, terrifying cyborgs, slick fight animation, and heavy doses of vengeance, all these anime series deserve spots on your watch list. While perhaps not matching Ninja Kamui’s specific narrative, they each capture elements that made the show so great for audiences.