Ninja Kamui anime reveals new trailer ahead of premiere

On February 5, 2024, the Adult Swim YouTube channel unveiled the early preview of the anticipated anime Ninja Kamui. The preview was English-dubbed, showcasing the animation of this upcoming series and revealing some voice actors who will be taking part in the dub casting of the series.

The series will be adapted by the recently inaugurated animation studio E&H production, established by the renowned animator Seong-Hu Park (who worked for Jujutsu Kaisen) and Sola Entertainment.

The studio recently released the anime adaptation of the One Piece story 'Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation.' Ninja Kamui is an original anime series and is set to air on February 10, 2024. The English dub will premiere at midnight EST on February 10.

Ninja Kamui anime offers a sneak peek days before its premiere

The early preview trailer of Ninja Kamui showcased the aesthetic animation of the anime series. The trailer starts with a character running from something; tension visible on his face. The character stops and witnesses several figures standing before him who look like assassins.

As a smoke grenade gets thrown at this character out of nowhere, the battle starts between these two. Although the character doesn't look like a strong fighter at first sight, he easily dominates against these assassins. The fight displays beautiful knifeplay as the character shows no opening to the assassins.

But this lead doesn't last long because the character is attacked from above and he is pulled in the air. When he reaches a certain height, an assassin with a bulky body and a red gem engraved into his skull is revealed, sitting on the roof.

He chokes the injured character and slams his body into the ground. The bulky assassin then jumps from the roof onto the character and beheads him. The details about this character are revealed by the assassins as 'unknown,' with the only known detail being his gender, which is male. The assassins walk away as street mice gather around the dead body of the character.

What is Ninja Kamui about?

The story of this anime centers around Joe Higan, a nukenin (a ninja who abandons his clan). Joe is in America with his family, hiding from his old clan members . Unfortunately, a band of assassins ambushes Joe one night, taking him down alongside his family for disrespecting their clan code.

Joe barely survives this incident, but his family passes away, thus leaving a bad taste of revenge in his mouth. Now, Joe will become Ninja Kamui, his former identity as a ninja, and take down these people who attacked his family.

But since the day Joe left, the world has moved on, and things have become more advanced. Will this ninja, with his ancient skills, be able to beat his clan, which now relies on modern-day technology?

This anime series will also be getting a game adaptation later this year, in spring 2024. The game will be titled Ninja Kamui: Shinobi Origins.