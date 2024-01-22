Ninja Kamui anime releases new full-length trailer ahead of February premiere

Monday, January 22, 2024 saw Adult Swim’s official YouTube channel begin streaming a new English trailer for the upcoming Ninja Kamui anime, reconfirming its February 2024 release date. The roughly 2-minute long trailer focuses on setting up the series’ plot, showing it to be a brutal and unforgiving action series.

The latest trailer for the Ninja Kamui anime series also saw Adult Swim reconfirm its intent to air the series with both its English dub and original Japanese audio with subtitles. The English dubbed version is set to air first, with the Japanese language version set to premiere three hours after the dub. Both formats will stream on the Max service the following day.

The Ninja Kamui anime series is a completely original anime production from Adult Swim and Sunghoo Park, meaning there is no source material for fans to reference heading into its premiere. However, it has been announced that the series is getting a video game adaptation entitled Ninja Kamui: Shinobi Origins sometime in Spring 2024.

Ninja Kamui anime trailer cements series as an unflinchingly violent and brutal production

The roughly 2-minute long trailer for the Ninja Kamui anime series begins by setting up the introduction of its main character, Joe Higan, a former ninja who wants revenge for his family’s murder. The rest of the trailer mainly features Joe on his quest for revenge, while a voiceover details how his enemies are a powerful and hidden organization allied with the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The series is set to premiere on Adult Swim on their Saturday Toonami programming block on the February 10 broadcast at 12AM Eastern Standard Time, which is effectively Sunday, February 11. The English dub will premiere first at 12AM, and will be followed by the Japanese audio version with English subtitles at 3AM EST.

Sunghoo Park is directing the anime series at his new studio E&H production, as well as at Sola Entertainment with both producing the series. Takeshi Okazaki is designing the characters for the series. Adult Swim describes the anime as follows:

“Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin - a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming “death,” Joe will re-emerge as his former self - Ninja Kamui - to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him.”

