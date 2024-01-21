One Piece Chapter 1105: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1105 is set to release on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 12AM JST. With Egghead’s fate cemented by Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s enacting of a Buster Call on the island, it’s now a race against the clock for Monkey D. Luffy, the Straw Hats, and the Vegapunks. Likewise, fans are desperate to learn anything and everything they can of the coming issue.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1105 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1105, as well as speculates on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1105 will begin the destruction of Egghead, force Luffy and co to prioritize escape

Release date and time, where to read

Expand Tweet

One Piece Chapter 1105 is set to release at 12AM JST on Monday, January 29, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

One Piece Chapter 1105 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, January 29, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, January 29, 2024

Chapter 1104 recap

Kuma's actions set up the beginning of a Buster Call in One Piece chapter 1105 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1104 began with Saint Saturn angrily and confusedly asking Dr. Vegapunk why Kuma was still able to move if he had activated the self-destruct sequence. Kuma then punched Saturn, sending him flying into some buildings which then fell on and damaged him even more. As the Marines marveled at a slave punching a Gorosei member, the Straw Hats and the Vegapunks found themselves able to move again with Saturn’s power deactivated.

However, Dr. Vegapunk remained still, musing on how while he didn’t turn Kuma into a bomb, he did install something which should’ve prevented him from moving or taking orders. He attributed this to a special ability of the Buccaneer race, but didn’t elaborate on what this ability is. Bonney, meanwhile, is hugged by her father, thanking him for everything he sacrificed for her as seen in his memories she viewed. It was also revealed that Luffy had disappeared.

Saturn then gets back up, regenerating his lost arm with the black clouds swirling around him in this form. Saturn then went to attack Kuma and Bonney, but Sanji deflected the attack and saved them. Franky then launched a Radical Beam at Saturn, but was attacked by Kizaru. The chapter ended with the Straw Hats and the Vegapunks beginning to retreat to the Labo-Phase, as Saturn called in a Buster Call for Egghead Island, cementing the island’s destruction.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With a Buster call imminently set to begin, One Piece chapter 1105 will likely see the Straw Hats prioritize escape and fend off their attackers as they focus on leaving Egghead Island. Likewise, this seemingly nixes any Sanji versus Kizaru potential, with the former unlikely to waste what little time they have before their deaths are cemented.

One Piece chapter 1105 should also give some clue as to where Luffy has gone, whether by revealing the disappearance of another Straw Hat, Vegapunk, or otherwise. Fans can also expect to get updates from those Straw Hats and Vegapunks who stayed in the Labo-Phase on how their evacuation prep is going, and how much longer it’ll be until they can leave.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.