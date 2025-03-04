Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9: Anime vs. Manhwa Comparison

With the release of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9, the anime finally saw Sung Jinwoo help his mother recover from Eternal Slumber using the Elixir of Life. While A-1 Pictures adapted the manhwa chapters 88-91, the animation studio made some alterations, which included an additional scene from chapter 94.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 saw Sung Jinwoo craft the Elixir of Life and use the same to help his mother recover from Eternal Slumber. Elsewhere, Go Gunhee and S-Rank Hunters were preparing for the 4th Jeju Island Raid. The anime ended by establishing a fight between the Japanese and Korean S-Rank Hunters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9: Every change made by A-1 Pictures for the anime

Min Byung-Gyu's flashback was added in the anime

Eunseok as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9, the anime included a flashback scene of Min Byung-Gyu with Eunseok and Baek Yoonho. While Baek Yoonho seemed drunk and asleep, Eunseok and Min Byung-Gyu could be seen discussing their upcoming Jeju Island Raid.

While Min Byung-Gyu was scared of confronting the ants, Eunseok believed the ones weaker than them might be more terrified. Hence, they needed to partake in the raid to avoid the worst possible outcome, the ants inhabiting the world. Unfortunately, Eunseok passed away in the following raid.

Thomas Andre's cameo was altered in the anime

Thomas Andre as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa readers must know, Thomas Andre arrived to meet Korea's Hunter Association Chairman Go Gunhee after the appearance of the Juju Island Ant. This led Go Gunhee and Woo Jinchul to become hopeful that the National Level Hunter would join them in the raid. However, he had only stopped by to request the association to deny Hwang Donsoo entry into Korea and to meet the new Korean S-Rank Hunter Sung Jinwoo.

However, in the anime, this meeting was disclosed as something that took place behind the scenes. As per the anime, Thomas Andre had only stopped by the Hunter Association to speak with them about Hwang Dongsoo.

Park Jongsoo vs. Hanekawa was removed from the anime

Goto Ryuji and Hanekawa as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa readers must remember, after the Guildmaster of the Knights Guild, Park Jongsoo confronted the Japanese Hunter Association translator Hanekawa, the two A-Rank Hunters had a small one-on-one battle. This fight was eliminated from the anime.

Instead, the anime saw the S-Rank Hunters from the two countries organize a battle royal to assess the difference in their strengths.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 moved up the Sung family's clean-up scene

The Sung family as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa readers must remember, while the Sung family did clean their home together after Park Kyung-Hye's discharge, the scene takes place much later in the source material. However, the anime moved up the scene and added it to the latest episode to switch its focus entirely on the Juju Island Raid later.

