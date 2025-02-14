Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo gives tough competition to Eren from Attack on Titan with his "glow-up"

While several anime characters are known for insane glow-ups throughout their series, Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo might be the character that might edge past all of them. This includes Attack on Titan's Eren Jaeger previously known for having the best glow-up as an anime main character.

As fans may remember, while Eren Jeager was a good-looking character from the get-go, he went through a drastic glow-up after the time skip. Hence, everyone believed he had the best glow-up. However, the situation may have finally changed following Sung Jinwoo's debut in the anime scene.

Sung Jinwoo's glow-up in Solo Leveling might surpass Eren Jaeger's post-timeskip glow-up

Recently, an anime fan on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan had the most glow-up as an anime main character and no one came close.

Needless to say, many fans had contradicting opinions to share about this claim. Many believed that, while Eren Jeager had a good glow-up, it was nowhere close to Sung Jinwoo's glow-up as an anime main character in Solo Leveling.

Eren Jaeger as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Eren Jeager was a good-looking character in the first place. The only real differences in his appearance post-time skip were his hair and height, both of which were bound to increase with time.

This was not the case for Sung Jinwoo. He was 24 years old at the start of the series, yet he looked like a weak teenager. Fortunately, the System not only helped him improve his physique but also made him strong and confident. Hence, Sung Jinwoo's glow-up might just be the best glow-up in anime as a main character.

Fans' reaction to Sung Jinwoo and Eren Jaeger's comparison

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Many fans agreed that Sung Jinwoo's glow-up in Solo Leveling anime might be the best glow-up in anime history. This is because many characters within the series also realize that the character had a glow-up, which is something not shown in most anime.

"I’d say best glow-up in history. Plus people actually recognize it. Don’t really remember that happening too much," one fan said.

"I agree, even thou Eren grows immensely, nothing beats the progression of Jinwoo," another added.

"Eren didn’t even glow up, he became depressed," another fan said.

"I dropped solo leveling just because of how dramatically he changed in just a few ep," other fan said.

Meanwhile, some fans believed that Eren Jaeger did not have a glow-up at all. He only became depressed, which effectively changed the entire aura around him. Any other changes were factors bound to change through time.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Another fan claimed they stopped watching Solo Leveling after a few episodes because the main character's glow-up was too drastic, making them lose interest. This was bound to happen as fans had only started getting used to the new protagonist. However, the anime drastically changed him, forcing fans to adapt to an almost new protagonist in every episode.

