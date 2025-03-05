  • home icon
Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 preview and what to expect

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Mar 05, 2025 11:46 GMT
Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 preview and what to expect
Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the official website of the Solo Leveling anime unveiled the preview for Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10. The anime episode, titled We Need a Hero, will be released on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jinwoo heal his mother from Eternal Slumber using the Elixir of Life. Elsewhere, the Korean and Japanese Hunters Associations prepared for the fourth Jeju Island Raid. Jinwoo was invited to partake in the raid. However, before he could decide how to respond, a battle royal was established between the S-Rank Hunters from the two countries.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 will see Sung Jinwoo interrupt the S-Rank Hunters' fight

Cha Hae-In and Baek Yoonho as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Cha Hae-In and Baek Yoonho as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen at the end of the previous episode, following an argument between the Guild Master of the Knights Guild, Park Jongsoo, and the Japanese Hunter Association translator, Hanekawa, Goto Ryuji proposed a fight between the S-Rank Hunters of the two countries. They wanted to assess their strengths and established a four-on-four battle royal with special rules.

As suggested by the preview synopsis, Sung Jinwoo is set to intervene in this friendly match. While the preview did not reveal what fans can expect, given the circumstances, it can be assumed one of the S-Rank Hunters is set to go overboard in the fight, rendering the situation too dangerous.

Sung Jinwoo will face off against Goto Ryuji in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10

Goto Ryuji as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Goto Ryuji as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As suggested by the preview synopsis, after Sung Jinwoo interrupts the friendly fight, he is set to face Goto Ryuji. When the Japanese Hunter entered the room, he believed Jinwoo to be an Assassin-type Hunter but was left surprised to learn that he was a Mage-type Hunter. Therefore, he was already interested in Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter.

As for the fight, fans can expect Sung Jinwoo to showcase his undisputed prowess against Goto Ryuji. However, it is to be seen whether Jinwoo will fight him at full strength or hold back. In addition, as per the preview, Sung Jinwoo is set to decline the invite to partake in the fourth Jeju Island Raid. He wanted to support his newly awakened mother and stayed with his family.

The Fourth Jeju Island Raid will begin in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10

The Japanese S-Rank Hunters as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)
The Japanese S-Rank Hunters as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As suggested by the preview synopsis, the upcoming episode will see the long-awaited fourth Jeju Island Raid finally begin. As planned, Goto Ryuji and the Japanese S-Rank Hunters were to distract the Ants, while the Korean S-Rank Hunters were to enter the Ants' nest and fight the Ant Queen.

Fortunately, as per the preview, the mission is set to go smoothly due to the efforts of Goto Ryuji and others.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
