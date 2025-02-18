10 anime characters like Yoru from Chainsaw Man

Few anime characters can match Yoru from Chainsaw Man in terms of her unfiltered darkness and captivating menace despite the genre's abundance of nuanced and morally ambiguous figures. Yoru stands out as one of the most compelling antagonists in recent anime history due to her distinct combination of cunning, ruthlessness, and underlying fragility in her role as the War Devil.

Her unique desire for vengeance against Chainsaw Man and her complex relationship with Asa Mitaka create a fascinating character study. This post will explore ten more anime characters who, through their cunning, evil abilities, or nuanced reasons, have characteristics in common with Yoru.

Griffith, Lelouch Lamperouge, and 8 other anime characters like Yoru from Chainsaw Man

1) Light Yagami from Death Note

One of the anime characters, Light Yagami, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Light Yagami represents the idea of justice perverted into something sinister, much like Yoru. Both characters are unwaveringly dedicated to their goals and believe their actions serve a greater purpose. Yoru's relationship with Asa Mitaka mirrors Light's manipulation of those around him, as both individuals exploit others as a means to their ends.

They serve as intriguing explorations of duality, as both maintain a carefully crafted public image while concealing evil intentions. Yoru's complex nature as a devil, forming an unusual bond with a human host, parallels Light's transformation from a model student to a megalomaniacal assassin.

2) Lelouch Lamperouge from Code Geass

One of the anime characters, Lelouch Lamperouge, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Sunrise)

Yoru's masterful talent for manipulating situations and people to their advantage resembles Lelouch's. Both characters are motivated by a deep yearning for vengeance, although their methods of pursuing it differ in execution. Just as Yoru is overtaken by Asa, Lelouch's Geass power comes with a cost; it's a double-edged sword that grants power at a price.

There is a compelling antiheroism in both, evident in their strategic minds and willingness to betray others for their own gain. However, while Lelouch ultimately fights for a broader sense of good, Yoru’s motives are far more personal, seeking revenge solely against Chainsaw Man.

3) Makima from Chainsaw Man

One of the anime characters, Makima, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As another powerful entity from the same series, Makima shares several striking similarities with Yoru. Both devils possess immense power and use manipulation as their primary tool. They are surprising adversaries because they can pretend to be cooperative while pursuing their own goals.

The main distinction in their strategies is that Yoru's tactics are more immediate and direct, while Makima's manipulation is more covert and long-term. These two characters best illustrate the complexity of devils in the Chainsaw Man universe and their nuanced interactions with humans.

4) Esdeath from Akame ga Kill!

One of the anime characters, Esdeath, as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

Esdeath's sadistic nature and overwhelming power mirror Yoru's darker aspects. Both characters take pleasure in combat and destruction, although Esdeath's enjoyment is more openly displayed compared to Yoru's concentrated aggression.

Their roles as powerful female antagonists who form unexpected bonds with others (Esdeath with Tatsumi, Yoru with Asa) create interesting character dynamics. Their strength is not solely physical but also resides in their capacity to command respect and fear from those around them.

5) Lucy from Elfen Lied

One of the anime characters, Lucy, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Guts)

The duality present in Lucy/Kaede's character closely mirrors Yoru's relationship with Asa Mitaka. Both have great destructive power and latent hatred, but they are also vulnerable and connected. Their traumatic backgrounds shape their perspectives and behaviors, resulting in multilayered character arcs that blur the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Their conflict arises from their differing emotional lenses, with Lucy's bloodlust contrasting sharply with Nyuu's peaceful nature, much like Yoru's devilish tendencies juxtaposed with Asa's humanity, creating rich character development.

6) Griffith from Berserk

One of the anime characters, Griffith, as seen in the anime (Image via Oriental Light and Magic)

Transformed into Femto, Griffith represents a dark evolution that parallels Yoru's nature as the War Devil. Both characters demonstrate how power can corrupt and transform, even though their paths diverge significantly. Like Yoru, Griffith's actions are fueled by an unwavering ambition that transcends conventional morality.

Their ability to inspire both loyalty and hatred makes them complex antagonists. The supernatural aspects of their characters serve to enhance rather than define their menacing presence.

7) Medusa Gorgon from Soul Eater

One of the anime characters, Medusa, Gorgon as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Medusa's calculating nature and manipulation of others align closely with Yoru's character traits. Both characters excel at wielding others as pawns while pursuing their own agendas. Their roles as supernatural beings who interact with and influence humans create similar narrative dynamics.

Medusa's scientific approach to evil contrasts with Yoru's more primal nature as a devil, yet both illustrate how intelligence and patience can make an antagonist truly formidable.

8) Alucard from Hellsing

One of the anime characters, Alucard, as seen in the anime (Image via Gonzo)

While Alucard's personality differs significantly from Yoru's, both characters represent immensely powerful non-human beings with intricate connections to humanity. Their tremendous power is matched by their distinct personalities and philosophies.

Like Yoru, Alucard's actions often blur the line between ally and antagonist, creating moral ambiguity that enhances their respective stories. Their supernatural nature serves as a lens through which themes of humanity and monstrosity can be explored.

9) Pride from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

One of the anime characters, Selim Bradley/Pride, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Pride's nature as a homunculus parallels Yoru's devil status, with both being non-human entities that possess tremendous power. Their ability to maintain a deceptive appearance while harboring dark intentions makes them particularly dangerous antagonists.

Pride's relationship with his container body mirrors Yoru's possession of Asa, though their dynamics differ significantly. Both characters demonstrate that the most dangerous enemies often hide behind innocent facades.

10) Yorozu from Jujutsu Kaisen

Yorozu, as seen in JJK manga (Image via Shueisha)

Like Yoru, Yorozu is a cursed ghost with a complicated relationship with humanity and a supernatural background. Both characters are extremely powerful, possessing unique personalities that distinguish them from their contemporaries.

They preserve their respective goals while forming unexpected partnerships, which leads to intriguing story developments. Their navigation of the human world as fundamentally non-human entities presents similar thematic elements in their respective series.

Conclusion

These anime characters showcase different aspects of Yoru’s multilayered personality and function within their respective franchises. Whether through their supernatural origins, manipulation of others, or the complexities of their relationships with humanity, each character adds a unique twist to these common themes.

The characters in this anime serve as prime examples of this archetype. They are not purely evil; instead, they possess desires, sanity, and ways of life that make them special to each viewer. They are the characters we most remember from the anime world, defying simple descriptions as one thing or another.

