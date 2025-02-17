5 anime characters who'd be awkward to date (& 5 others who'd be perfect)

We have all experienced the times when we are drawn to particular anime characters in the wide world of anime and wonder what it would be like to date them in real life. Some anime characters have traits that would make them great partners, but others—well, let's just say dating them might be harder than beating a final boss.

Ad

Some of our most beloved characters might not be the best suited for a romantic partner due to social shortcomings or otherworldly issues. On the other hand, some folks seem nearly perfect, with the warmth, commitment, and emotional intelligence that would make them fabulous partners. Let’s get into both groups and see who would be a bad date and who would be relationship goals.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

Ad

Trending

5 Anime Characters Who'd Be Awkward to Date

1) Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100

Shigeyo Kageyama as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

While Mob is undoubtedly one of the most powerful espers in anime history, dating him would be an exercise in patience. His emotional repression, though necessary to control his immense psychic powers, makes him particularly challenging in romantic situations.

Ad

Mob's inability to communicate his feelings and his propensity to take things literally would make even basic date preparation potentially disastrous. Imagine attempting to have a heart-to-heart talk with someone who is always afraid that if he gets too excited, he will unintentionally use his skills to demolish the restaurant! Additionally, you might find yourself repeatedly sabotaging your date evenings due to his loyalty to his tutor Reigen.

2) Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer

Ad

Zenitsu as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

At first glance, Zenitsu might seem like a passionate romantic, but dating him would be an exhausting roller coaster. His constant crying, screaming, and dramatic declarations of love would make every public outing a spectacle. While his sleeping form is incredibly cool and capable, you'd mostly be dealing with his conscious self - a perpetually terrified individual who falls in love with practically every woman he meets.

Ad

His extreme anxiety and tendency to pass out at the slightest sign of danger means you'd probably spend more time carrying him home than actually enjoying your dates. Though his heart is in the right place, his overwhelming personality would make maintaining a peaceful relationship nearly impossible.

3) Saiki Kusuo from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Saiki as seen in the anime (Image via Egg Firm, J.C. Staff)

Dating a powerful psychic who can read minds, teleport, and alter reality might sound exciting, but Saiki would be one of the most complicated boyfriends ever. First, there's the constant challenge of his mind-reading abilities - you'd never have a private thought to yourself. Every surprise you plan would be instantly spoiled, and every white lie you tell (even the harmless ones) would be immediately exposed.

Ad

His general disinterest in human interaction and love for solitude means you'd constantly be competing with his desire to be alone and his addiction to coffee jelly. Plus, his deadpan personality and tendency to internally criticize everything would make even the most romantic moments feel somewhat clinical.

Also read: 10 anime main characters who could beat Naruto effortlessly

4) Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animaton)

Luffy's unending energy and fierce loyalty make him a fantastic friend, but dating him would be another story. His mission to become the Pirate King takes precedence over any romance he could ever have, and so would always take a back seat to his adventures. He was like a child in his innocence and lack of romantic awareness, so any efforts to flirt or be romantic would zip way over his head.

Ad

Not to mention, those fancy dinner dates — the man has an appetite; order up. And don't expect him to have any decent table manners whatsoever. Though his protective streak is admirable, his propensity for running headfirst into danger would leave you constantly worrying for his safety.

Also read: 75 best Luffy quotes from One Piece

5) Bakugo Katsuki from My Hero Academia

Bakugo as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Dating the explosive hero-in-training would be like trying to hug a porcupine - painful and potentially dangerous. His quick temper and constant aggression would make every minor disagreement feel like a major battle. Also, his competitive nature would probably turn every date into a contest, and because of his excessive pride, it would also be hard for them to have vulnerable, intimate moments.

Ad

Even though his determination and perseverance are admirable qualities, his "I have to win, no matter what" mentality and inability to express any emotion besides rage would make maintaining a good relationship with him next to impossible. Plus, his catchphrase "DIE!" is not especially romantic to hear every day.

Also read: 8 high school anime characters who are bigger bullies than Bakugo from My Hero Academia

5 Anime Characters Who'd Be Perfect to Date

1) Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen

Ad

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji would be an amazing partner because of his well-rounded personality along with his strong moral compass. Despite housing a powerful curse within him, he maintains his humanity and genuine care for others. His physical capabilities mean he can protect you from any threat, while his playful nature ensures there's never a dull moment.

Ad

He would show empathy and consideration for everyone around him. And we just know that guys who have the will and determination to help others and make the world a better place have the type of character that would be one hell of a supportive, caring boyfriend.

Also read: 10 anime characters whose aura makes them untouchable

2) Shota Kazehaya from Kimi ni Todoke

Anime characters Shota and Sawako as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G.)

Kazehaya is basically the model boyfriend. He has a natural gift of understanding and connecting with people, and his sincere kindness makes him a true companion. He’s popular yet down to earth, extroverted but thoughtful, and above all he’s forgiving and accepting of those who are socially challenged.

Ad

In the ending statement at the certification test, we can see that he knows how to see the best in others and does his best to make everyone feel included, illustrating the emotional intelligence he possesses to create a functional relationship. His sunny disposition and warm personality would make every day feel brighter.

Also read: 8 isekai anime characters who successfully returned to their own world

3) Miyamura Izumi from Horimiya

Anime characters Izumi and Kyouko in Horimiya cover (Image Via CloverWorks)

Miyamura's character development makes him an excellent potential partner. His journey from a misunderstood loner to a caring and open individual shows his capacity for growth and adaptation. His gentle disposition paired with his openness to vulnerability and honesty about his feelings are the cornerstone of emotional intimacy.

Ad

He’s grounded and helpful in day-to-day life, which makes him a great partner. His experience of feeling like an outsider has made him extraordinarily empathic, and his loyalty to those he loves is fierce.

Also read: 10 anime characters who can dance beautifully

4) Yamato Kurosawa from Say I Love You

Mei and Yamato as seen in the anime (Image via Zexcs)

Yamato's maturity and emotional intelligence set him apart as boyfriend material. Despite his popularity, he values genuine connections over superficial relationships. His protective nature never crosses into possessiveness, and he respects boundaries while still being affectionate.

Ad

His patience in helping his partner overcome their insecurities shows his commitment to emotional support. Plus, his social skills and ability to handle difficult situations with grace would make navigating relationship challenges much smoother.

Also read: 10 anime characters who are obsessed with winning

5. Itsuomi Nagi from A Sign of Affection

Anime characters Itsuomi and Yui as seen in the anime (Ajia-do Animation Works)

Nagi represents the perfect blend of sensitivity and strength in a partner. This reflects his commendable emotional agility and commitment, being flexible enough to mold his communication style around his hearing-challenged girlfriend. He is the kind who is calm at heart and thinks a lot about relationships.

Ad

He is worldly, culturally aware, and interesting to talk to, and his gentle nature means he is always considerate of his partner’s feelings and needs. His desire for self-growth for love’s sake exemplifies the type of commitment that builds lasting relationships.

Also read: 5 Winter 2024 anime that already confirmed sequels and 5 that deserve one

Conclusion

Anime is a universe of endless characters and with them, we have as many types of dates. Some characters might be better suited to friendship or admiration at a distance, while others just have that perfect combination of traits that could make someone the perfect partner.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback