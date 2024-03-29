5 Winter 2024 anime that already confirmed sequels (& 5 that deserve one)

The winter 2024 anime season got fans buzzing, serving up both fresh shows and the comeback of some faves. Shows like The Apothecary Diaries and Blue exorcist have already confirmed that they will release a new season soon. Moreover, several other animes that dropped this winter have got the fans amped for more content.

This winter anime 2024 has tons of variety of action, comedy, romance, and chill-out anime. Something for all the anime heads out there. With the winter 2024 anime season wrapping up, we're getting a clearer picture of which shows got the biggest props from fans and critics.

The Apothecary Diaries plus 4 more winter 2024 anime with confirmed sequels

1) The Apothecary Diaries

Winter 2024 Anime - The Apothecary Diaries (Image via Toho Animation Studio OLM)

Season 2 of The Apothecary Diaries has been confirmed for a 2025 release, with an early teaser and visuals already shared, including artwork from Touko Shino, the original novel's artist. The story will continue following characters Maomao and Jinshi. News on more specific details and a more exact release date is expected by the end of 2024.

Fans are eager for more but were hoping for details sooner than just the year 2025. The first season's production team, including director Norihiro Naganuma and voices Aoi Yuki (Maomao) and Takeo Otsuka (Jinshi), are anticipated to return. This announcement follows a strong season of winter 2024 anime.

2) Tales of Wedding Rings

Winter 2024 anime lineup (Image via Staple Entertainment)

Tales of Wedding Rings has been confirmed for a second season immediately after the first season ended on March 23, 2024. Alongside the announcement, images of characters Hime, Morion, and the five Ring Princesses were released, with promises of more details to come.

The series is directed by Takashi Naoya, written by Deko Akao, with character designs by Saori Nakashiki, and produced by Staple Entertainment. Its voice cast includes Gen Sato as Satou and Akari Kito as Hime.

Originally a manga by Maybe, first published on March 25, 2014, it now spans fourteen volumes available in English on Crunchyroll and published by Yen Press in North America.

The story follows Satou, who pursues his love, Hime, into her world, where he inadvertently marries her and becomes engaged in her destiny as a Ring Princess, aiming to become the Ring King.

3) The Witch and the Beast

Dark Fantasy Winter 2024 anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The Witch and the Beast, which premiered on January 12, 2024, is a standout title in the winter 2024 anime lineup. Adapted from Kouske Satake's manga, this series promises a suspenseful dark fantasy journey across its 12-episode run. As it unfolds weekly until March 29, 2024, on Crunchyroll, the story captivates with its exploration of the complex dynamics between humans and witches.

Produced by Yokohama Animation Lab, this anime, featuring Ashaf and Guideau navigating a witch-afflicted town, has the intrigue and depth to potentially expand beyond its current season, making it a must-watch for dark fantasy enthusiasts.

4) Blue Exorcist

Most anticipated Winter 2024 anime ( A-1 Pictures)

The latest Blue Exorcist arc has been somewhat overshadowed by other action anime airing in the Winter of 2024. Blue Exorcist, while popular, has faced challenges with maintaining an audience due to long breaks between seasons and changes in the story. However, this anime will make its return with a fresh season in October 2024.

The anime started light but quickly escalated with the dramatic abduction of Izumo by the Illuminati, a turn spurred by a shocking betrayal. Since then, the show has effectively balanced the heroes' rescue attempts, Izumo's backstory, and the Illuminati's evil plans to awaken their demonic master.

These plot threads have not only functioned individually but also joined together to create an absorbing narrative. It's also worth noting that Blue Exorcist may boast the most despised villain of the Winter 2024 anime season.

5) Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy

A Japanese light novel series by Kei Azumi, with illustrations by Mitsuaki Matsumoto (Image via Studio C2C)

Returning with the second part of its second season, Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy is a high point in the winter 2024 anime lineup. This isekai series is well-loved for its unique spin on the genre and picks up from where it left off, following protagonist Makoto Misumi's exploits.

The new trailer has sparked anticipation for it within the anime community. As a significant entry in the winter 2024 anime selection, fans are awaiting more of the action, character development, and world-building that the series offers.

Solo Levelling, Metallic Rage, and 3 other winter 2024 anime that definitely deserves a sequel

1) Solo Levelling

One of the most hyped winter 2024 anime (Image via A-1 pictures)

Solo Leveling was the most anticipated anime for Winter 2024, based on a hugely popular manhwa. The show had big expectations, and A-1 Pictures started off strong. The first episode, aired on January 7, 2024, was more about setting the scene with a lot of explanations, making it interesting albeit a bit slow.

However, it was still a promising beginning and the following episodes lived up to the hype, showcasing the series' strong points: thrilling action and a powerful, charming main character.

2) Metallic Rogue

Upcoming Cyberpunk Anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Metallic Rouge is Studio Bones's latest anime for its 25th anniversary, set in a world where androids and humans coexist. Rouge Redstar, an android girl, and her human friend Naomi Orthmann team up for a Mars mission to stop the Immortal Nine, a band of rogue androids challenging the government.

Ideal for fans of robot-centered shows like 86: Eighty-Six, Metallic Rouge features two strong female leads, Rouge and Naomi, who could inspire young girls watching. Not just for mecha enthusiasts, the show also targets a wider sci-fi-loving audience with its take on future societal issues involving artificial intelligence. Given its potential, this winter 2024 anime certainly deserves a sequel.

3) A Sign of Affection

Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Suu Morishita (Image via Ajia-do Animation)

A Sign of Affection developed by Ajia-do Animation Works, introduces us to Yuki Itose. Yuki, a college student with hearing loss, leads a simple life until she meets Itsuomi Nagi. She quickly falls for him, and their growing relationship changes her world for the better.

This romance anime stands out in the Winter 2024 anime season list. It's refreshingly drama-free and places its emphasis on the characters. Yuki's experiences are brilliantly conveyed, making each episode visually appealing and emotionally satisfying. Its strong writing makes A Sign of Affection one of the top-notch anime shows of the season, if not the very best.

4) Hokkaido Gals are Super Adorable!

Winter 2024 Anime - Rom Com (Image via Sliver Link Blade)

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! is a romantic comedy by Kai Ikada about Tsubasa Shiki, a Tokyo student who moves to Hokkaido and befriends Minami Fuyuki. Minami is part of the gyaru trend, a fashion style with a reputation for being bold and carefree, often breaking traditional Japanese norms.

These gyaru characters, known for their outgoing and friendly nature, are becoming popular, like Marin Kitagawa and Akari Watanabe from other series. Given its distinctive setting and beloved characters, this winter 2024 anime definitely deserves a sequel.

5) Delicious in Dungeon

Cozy Winter Anime 2024: Delicious in Dungeon (Image via Trigger Studio)

Delicious in Dungeon by Studio Trigger is about adventurers seeking treasure in a dungeon. The group faces trouble when the main character, Laios, loses his sister, Falin, to a dragon and must rescue her before it's too late. They are low on supplies, so Laios decides they should eat the monsters they meet. While it seems like a survival move, Laios has always been curious to try this.

Among the fantasy anime of Winter 2024, Delicious in Dungeon premiered on January 4, 2024, and became quite a hit amongst anime fans. With Studio Trigger's typical vibrant animation and sharp writing, it parodies classic fantasy gaming with humor, well-crafted characters, and an intriguing dive into monster ecology and the role of nutrition.

It's a fresh alternative to the many isekai fantasies out there, potentially marking it as one of Studio Trigger's finest works.

There are also other winter 2024 anime that did not get confirmed sequels yet but have strong fanbases hoping for renewal. Many viewers became invested in the characters and worlds of these anime and eagerly await to find out what happens next.