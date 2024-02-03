Tales of Wedding Rings anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

While Winter 2024 has been a relatively quiet season for anime thus far, the discussion around Tales of Wedding Rings anime has been fever-pitch. Based on the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by Maybe, the Isekai-Harem anime has made a massive impact on the audience upon its premiere.

Anime enthusiasts have indulged in fervent discussion on social media regarding the anime, with several of them inquiring about the title's full release schedule. They would like to know that the Tales of Wedding Rings anime has been slated for a general one-cour run with 12 episodes. Follow the article to learn more about the anime's release schedule.

How many episodes will the Tales of Wedding Rings anime have?

Tales of Wedding Rings anime will run for 12 episodes in total from January 6, 2024, to March 23, 2024, based on the anime's home media (Blu-ray & DVDs) release. The Isekai-Harem anime premiered on January 6, 2024, at 9:30 pm JST on AT-X, and 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX and BS11 channels.

Four episodes have been released as of this writing, with the fifth one slated to release on February 3, 2024. The complete release schedule for the Tales of Wedding Rings anime, along with the corresponding time zones, is given below:

Episode Number Date Release Timings (JST/PT/IST/GMT) Episode 1 (Released) January 6, 2024 21:30/6:00/19:30/14:00 Episode 2 (Released) January 13, 2024 21:30/6:00/19:30/14:00 Episode 3 (Released) January 20, 2024 21:30/6:00/19:30/14:00 Episode 4 (Released) January 27, 2024 21:30/6:00/19:30/14:00 Episode 5 February 3, 2024 21:30/6:00/19:30/14:00 Episode 6 February 10, 2024 21:30/6:00/19:30/14:00 Episode 7 February 17, 2024 21:30/6:00/19:30/14:00 Episode 8 February 24, 2024 21:30/6:00/19:30/14:00 Episode 9 March 2, 2024 21:30/6:00/19:30/14:00 Episode 10 March 9, 2024 21:30/6:00/19:30/14:00 Episode 11 March 16, 2024 21:30/6:00/19:30/14:00 Episode 12 March 23, 2024 21:30/6:00/19:30/14:00

Even though the above table shows the full release schedule for the anime, fans should know that the dates mentioned can be changed if the studio or the staff announces in the future. As of this writing, there has not been any instance of the show going on a break.

Where to watch Tales of Wedding Rings anime?

Haruto and Hime, as seen in the anime (Image via Staple Entertainment)

The anime broadcasts its episodes every week on Saturdays on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and other networks in Japan. On the other hand, international audiences can stream fantasy anime on Crunchyroll at different times, due to varying time zones.

Besides Crunchyroll, anime enthusiasts belonging to South and Southeast countries can catch the anime's episodes on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel for free. Moreover, it's also available on Bilbili Global in selected countries.

Cast and staff for the anime

A still from the anime (Image via Staple Entertainment)

Tales of Wedding Rings anime features a stellar cast and staff. Takashi Naoya is at the helm of affairs with Deko Akao as the series' script writer and composer. Saori Nakashiki is listed as the character designer, while Satoshi Hono is handling the anime's music.

Gen Sato, better known as Chrome from Dr. Stone stars as Haruto Sato in this anime, while Akari Kitou lends her voice to Hime. Besides them, the anime also features Hitomi Ueda as Granart, Ai Kakuma as Saphir, Miyuri as Nefritis, Mikato Komatsu as Amber, Shogo Sakata as Marse, and others.

Plot of Tales of Wedding Rings anime

The plot of this harem anime revolves around Haruto Sato, a high school boy, who is in love with his best friend, Hime. Interestingly, Hime is an enigmatic beauty from another world, who lived as a neighbor to Haruto for ten years.

One day, when she moves back to her home to get married, the young boy follows her and crashes her wedding. Following this, he receives a kiss from Hime, who becomes his bride.

Hime, as seen in the anime (Image via Staple Entertainment)

However, little did Haruto know that his childhood best friend HIme is the Ring Princess of this realm and her husband is destined to become the Ring King.

Aside from Hime, Haruto also comes across many women who develop affection towards him. In other words, Tales of Wedding Rings explores a captivating fantasy Isekai tale about a boy and his life in another realm.

