Tales of Wedding Rings Anime announces 2024 release date in new trailer

The release date of the Tales of Wedding Rings anime was announced in a new trailer and the romance-fantasy series is set to be released on January 6, 2024. Additional information about the series' cast and a key visual were also announced which got fans incredibly excited as they wait for the series to be released.

The new information includes the release date, new cast announcements, and the reveal of who is doing the opening and ending themes for the Isekai-based anime. Based on the original manga serialized in Square Enix’s Monthly Big Gangan, Tales of Wedding Rings is a romance-based Isekai story. It is the story of a high schooler's crush that ends up entangling him in a much bigger world than he expected.

Tales of Wedding Rings anime coming early January 2024

In addition to the announcement of the release date, a lot more has been revealed about the Tales of Wedding Rings anime. One such reveal was about the opening and ending themes. Sizuk did the opening theme Lover’sEye while AliA made the ending theme Kokoro no Naka.

New voice roles have been revealed as well. Alabasta will be voiced by Shigeru Chiba, the voice of Buggy the Clown in One Piece, and Marth will be voiced by Shogo Sakata, who voiced Usato in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic. With these additions to an already stacked cast, the Tales of Wedding Rings anime is shaping up to be an addition to a strong winter anime season.

Tales of Wedding Rings anime summary

Key visual for Tales of Wedding Rings. (Image via Staple Entertainment)

Tales of Wedding Rings is the story of Sato, a regular high school kid who falls for his friend Hime. However, Hime is from another world and has to return there to be married. Driven by love, Sato gives Hime chase and crashes the wedding, ending up as Hime’s groom in the end.

However, it turns out things aren't as easy as Sato would hope. As Hime is a Ring Princess, her husband is fated to be the Ring King, putting Sato into a new world with a new destiny to fulfill.

Tales of Wedding Rings anime will be released on Crunchyroll on January 6, 2024. For those interested in reading the manga before watching the anime, the former has been translated and released for Western audiences by Yen Press. With a heavy focus on the romance-fantasy twist of the Isekai genre, Tales of Wedding Rings is a highly-anticipated addition for the upcoming winter season.

A fellow January debut comes in Sasaki and Peeps, another Isekai adjacent series. Other inbound releases include Kaiju No. 8 and Solo Leveling, and Tales of Wedding Rings is just a cherry on the top for Winter 2024’s anime season.

